Champeon brings forth latest track ‘Blessed’

Columbia, South Carolina – Singer, songwriter and all-round Caribbean entertainer Champeon has released his first single for 2023, the conscious and motivational ‘Blessed’.

The Trinidad & Tobago-born, South Carolina-based artiste who constantly experiments with his sound and musical delivery and never shies away from an inspired collaboration has delivered this new track as a message of encouragement for the global population.

Blessed which was produced & arranged by Jelani Harris (Studio 23 Music Group) fuses the genres of Rhythm & Blues and Gospel with an unmistakeable Caribbean vibe.

On this new song, Champeon’s Reggae and Rapso lyricism and approach is uniquely complimented by the jazzy and soulful vocals of singer Sunshyne P, as well as rapper/R&B songstress Asia Blue. Several listeners have commended the track for its interesting blend of vocal styles with some likening the collaboration to the famous group The Fugees.

Regarding the inspiration behind Blessed, he shared, “Despite all the negativity in the world, I believe that we are all blessed. I think the world needs this song as a form of motivation, and drive because of all the evil that consumes society more than ever lately. Much like everyone else, I experience several ups and downs, but I’ve learnt to use my faith in order to keep on persevering and pushing myself to succeed while giving thanks for all the positive things in life.”

With the aspiration for his new positive song to captivate the hearts of the masses, Champeon expressed gratitude for all that he considers to be his blessings, “I’m thankful and blessed for my family, friends and fans who surround me and to be able to share my talent with the world.”

He also dedicates Blessed to all his family members and friends who have passed on which include his uncle Lennox Marchan, Russel Clark and most recently Trinidadian actor and Rapso music stalwart Mark Akini Nottingham.

Champeon is currently finishing up production on his upcoming album entitled ‘The Real Champeon’ while actively performing at events, promoting his brand and strategizing new singles for release in the not-too-distant future.

