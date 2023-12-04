Miami Arts, Culture & Heritage Months Returns with Exclusive Deals from GMCV  

MIAMI – The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) announces the return of Miami Arts, Culture & Heritage Months. The program, which runs from December 1 to January 31, invites locals and visitors to celebrate Greater Miami and Miami Beach’s diverse arts and culture scene and runs alongside the robust “arts season” anchored by the Art Basel Miami Beach.

For a full list of offerings, visit MiamiTemptations.com.

Miami Arts, Culture & Heritage Months offer something for everyone, including discounts and BOGO deals from a record-breaking number of more than 35 participating partners including art galleries and exhibitions, museums, musical performances, culinary tours, and special events. Discover how various cultures and traditions have left their mark on the destination as you explore the Wynwood Art District, Opa-Locka’s rich history, Miami Beach’s culinary scene, and more.

“Miami Arts, Culture & Heritage Months celebrate all cultures and artistic genres across Greater Miami and Miami Beach, providing visitors and locals a taste of what makes our neighborhoods and communities truly stand out,” said David Whitaker, President & CEO of the GMCVB. “The two-month program is the perfect opportunity to absorb the cultural richness of our vibrant destination that has gained international recognition for its top-notch museums and ever-evolving art scene.”

HIGHLIGHTS OF SPECIAL OFFERS

FIND INSPIRATION

Through January 31, take advantage of free admission to Lowe Art Museum, at the University of Miami and dive into their outstanding and unique exhibitions, including the Pop Art of John Miller and Iris Eichenberg’s “Where Words Fail”. Experience Zach Lieberman’s technology-driven “Future Sketches” exhibit with 30% off admission exclusively at ARTECHOUSE, Miami Beach’s original home for digital art. Save 25% on general admission to SuperBlue, an exciting and immersive experience in Wynwood featuring a mirrored maze, interactive digital worlds, cutting-edge technology, and so much more.

APPRECIATE LOCAL HISTORY

Enjoy buy one, get one free admission to the Art Deco Museum to better understand the architectural heritage of Miami Beach. Receive 25% off general admission to learn about and celebrate the civic arts of architecture, urban design and planning, sustainable development and preservation at the Coral Gables Museum. Spend some time at the Historic Homestead Town Hall Museum to view an impressive display of more than 125 captioned historic black-and-white photos, browse through local historians’ books, and take home a souvenir with 10% off all gift shop items.

ENJOY MIAMI’S TOP TALENT

Start off the holiday season at Miami-Dade County Auditorium with 25% off admission to Negroni’s Trio “Ready For Christmas: A Decade of the Jazz Series Celebration” on December 8 for a night filled with rhythm, improvisation, breathtaking melodies, Christmas carols, and Latin and American Christmas songs. Take advantage of a 10% discount on admission to Faena Theater’s new electrifying contemporary cabaret ALLURA. On January 28th, receive 50% off ticket prices for Orchestra Miami’s Family Fun Concert, featuring students from the Homestead Miami Mariachi Academy performing alongside musicians from Orchestra Miami.

9th Annual Art of Black Miami

Also taking place during Miami Arts, Culture & Heritage Months is the kick-off of the nineth annual Art of Black Miami, an amazing opportunity to celebrate artists, exhibits and art initiatives represented locally and abroad featuring significant works inspired by Africa, the Caribbean, Latin America and beyond. This initiative, organized by the GMCVB’s Multicultural Tourism & Development Department, highlights the artistic and cultural landscape found in Greater Miami and Miami Beach’s heritage neighborhoods and communities year-round.

PARTICIPATING PARTNERS

Miami Temptations Program

Miami Arts, Culture & Heritage Months is one of five programs within the Miami Temptations Program established by the GMCVB. The series of themed months are designed to cultivate awareness and appreciation of the many assets within the vibrant destination by curating special programming and discounts for visitors and locals to explore.

The program is also home to:

For a complete list of special offers available from the GMCVB’s Miami Temptations Program, visit www.MiamiTemptations.com