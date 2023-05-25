Best Weekend Ever Launches in Miami to Kick Off Memorial Weekend Festivities

MIAMI – The Directors of BEST WEEKEND EVER (BWE) – the luxury experience weekend that made its debut on Independence Weekend in 2022 in Jamaica – will be announcing the second staging of arguably the most memorable event series at their Florida Media Launch scheduled for Thursday, May 25 at the popular Dukunoo Jamaican Kitchen. With an early evening start at 6:30 p.m. this “tropical” themed media event is a welcomed addition to the event filled Memorial Weekend.

“We had to have a launch of BEST WEEKEND EVER 2023 in Florida because all the events included on the weekend is heavily supported by the Jamaican Diaspora and we wanted to ensure they get a taste of what it will be like to escape to paradise (Jamaica) with us for Independence Weekend (August 4-7) this year,” said Dwayne Dacres, Director, Best Weekend Ever and Daybreak Breakfast Party.

Best Weekend Ever Planned Events

With six (6) events – I Love Soca Cooler Festival (Friday, August 4), Daybreak Breakfast Party, Milk and Honey (Saturday, August 5), Zimi Seh Beach, Allure (Sunday, August 6) and Late Check Out (Monday, August 7) – over four days. The Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) endorsed event series – BEST WEEKEND EVER – will be epitomized by high energy music, local adventures, gastronomic diversity, top shelf spirits and most importantly an infectious vibe.

“Best Weekend Ever celebrates all the elements that make Jamaica the greatest little country on earth – the scenic beach front venues, the delectable food, our unique fashion and our internationally acclaimed music genres. As a result; for our second staging, we are not just catering to our partygoers locally, we have curated the very BEST WEEKEND for “experience chasers” globally;” said Fabeion Dennisor, Director Best Weekend Ever and Milk and Honey Events.

Patrons at the Miami Launch of BWE will be feted to Jamaican inspired hors d’oeuvres and a signature cocktail created by the team at Dukunoo Jamaican Kitchen. They will wet their appetites for the food inclusive treats that they will receive at BWE. Plus, entertainment by the musical prowess of Dre Nocturnal. Special discounts for purchasers of season bands via www.yourbestweekendever.com will also be a feature of the three-hour event.

To attend the launch event; patrons must RSVP at info@yourbestweekendever.com or follow @yourbestweekendever on all social media platforms for live updates.