Miami Attraction & Museum Months Returns with Exclusive Deals from the GMCVB

MIAMI – The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) is making cultural and adventure-filled activities more accessible through Miami Attraction & Museum Months. From April 1 to May 31, the two-month-long program invites locals and visitors to explore Greater Miami and Miami Beach’s various attractions and museums through incredible savings on admissions and BOGO deals from a record-breaking number of more than 40 participating partners. Visit MiamiTemptations.com for a full list of offers.

From animal encounters to exclusive museum exhibitions to the arts and outdoor adventures, there’s something for everyone during Miami Attraction & Museum Months. Immerse yourself in a video game or optical illusion, stroll along beautiful gardens, learn about the history of the city or set sail for a scenic view of the skyline by sea. This year’s program includes several new participants, such as Treetop Trekking Miami, Haitian Heritage Museum, Paradox Museum Miami, Rooftop Cinema Club South Beach and InBattle VR.

“Greater Miami and Miami Beach is recognized worldwide for being a metropolitan paradise filled with world-class museums and a myriad of exciting attractions that inspire and captivate locals and visitors alike,” said David Whitaker, president & CEO of the GMCVB. “There’s a plethora of unique experiences across our most sought-after cultural, historic and family-friendly attractions. We are excited to feature them during this program.”

HIGHLIGHTS OF SPECIAL OFFERS INCLUDE

A DAY AT THE MUSEUM

Whether you’re looking for a maze of art galleries or a unique photo opportunity, there is no shortage of museums to explore. Experience mind-twisting and eye-tricking exhibits with 20% off admission to the Paradox Museum Miami, or see contemporary art at The Bass in Miami Beach for 15% off admission. Browse international art of the 20th and 21st centuries at Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) with buy one, get one free admission, or become immersed in Haiti’s beautiful art, music, and artifacts at the Haitian Heritage Museum.

ULTIMATE IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCES

At SuperBlue, take advantage of 25% off admission and marvel at “Pulse Topology,” a breathtaking 3,000-lightbulb interactive sculpture, along with other amazing installations. Then, boost your adrenaline at InBattle VR, Miami’s first full body VR arena, with 25% off admission and engage in epic battles with friends and family. Let your imagination soar and challenge your perception with buy one, get one free admission to the Museum of Illusions.

SEEK ADVENTURE:

In a power catamaran that takes you on an off-shore ultimate sightseeing adventure, Thriller Miami Speedboat Adventures offers an unforgettable ride through the Miami waterways and $5 off admission. Afterward, venture to Treetop Trekking Miami, South Florida’s only aerial adventure park, to climb into an exotic world for 25% off admission. Gain a new perspective as you trek from tree to tree and encounter fun surprises along the way, such as swings and suspended bridges. Take a trip to The Berry Farm to spend a memorable day filled with activities including a hayride, playground, farmers market and obstacle course.

THIS YEAR’S PARTNERS INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING, PLUS SEVERAL NEW PARTICIPANTS*:

Miami Temptations Program

Miami Attraction & Museum Months is one of seven programs within the Miami Temptations Program established by the GMCVB. The series of themed months are designed to cultivate awareness and appreciation of the many assets within the vibrant destination by curating special programming and discounts for visitors and locals to explore. The program is also home to Miami Spice Restaurant Months, Miami Spa Months, Miami Health & Wellness Months, Miami Arts, Culture & Heritage Months, Miami Hotel Months and Miami Entertainment Months.

For a complete list of special offers and events available from the GMCVB’s Miami Temptations Program, visit www.MiamiTemptations.com.

