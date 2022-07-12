Health

Miami Spa Months are Here! Staring July, Pamper Your Mind, Body and Soul

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News19 mins ago
0 3 4 minutes read
miami spa months

[MIAMI] –  The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) brings back Miami Spa Months from July 1 through August 31. The two-month long program celebrates the world-class hotel and day spas and wellness facilities across Greater Miami and Miami Beach, offering three pricing options for treatments, including $109, $139 and $199, with a continued focus on value and greater emphasis on flexibility. Visit MiamiTemptations.com for a full list of the more than 35 participating partners.

Miami Spa Months offers a range of exclusive treatments at top luxury facilities, of which many rank among the best spas in America. Indulge and relax with lymphatic therapy, facials, pre-natal and couples’ massages and med spa treatments, such as acupuncture.

Additional options support total wellbeing, including sound healing, meditation-focused treatments, detoxes and more. For those looking to elevate their spa day, book the ultimate weekend vacation or staycation and receive exclusive deals through Miami Hotel Months, which runs from June through September.

David Whitaker, President & CEO of the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau
David Whitaker

“Miami Spa Months invites locals and visitors to treat themselves to well-deserved pampering with exclusive savings on the most popular treatments at spas throughout Greater Miami and Miami Beach,” said David Whitaker, President & CEO of the GMCVB. “Now in its 15th year, Miami Spa Months has become a tradition that many visitors plan their vacation around in order to capitalize on both value and experience.”

HIGHLIGHTS OF SPECIAL OFFERS

miami spa monthsADD A SPLASH OF RELAXATION TO YOUR DAY
TREAT YOURSELF TO WELL-DESERVED PAMPERING
REJUVENATE THE MIND AND BODY
  • Take time to rest, and take care of your body at exhale at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel with a radiance facial and a free fitness class for $199. Afterward, head to Wynwood to experience an energy boost with a bRadiant IV vitamin treatment to boost collagen and immunity for $109 at the biostation, or try a superdetox facial for $139 at Sana Skin Studio.
EXPERIENCE LUXURIOUS SERENITY
  • Experience an exotic Balinese Fusion massage with foot scrub for $199 at the high-end Valmont for The Spa at the Setai, featuring treatment rooms with panoramic views of the ocean and city. Slip into bliss with a 50-minute clean and vegan facial that plumps, hydrates and revitalizes skin for $139 at the grand and elegant Biltmore Hotel Spa in Coral Gables.
ELEVATE YOUR SPA DAY WITH A STAYCATION

PARTICIPATING SPAS

Miami Spa Months is one of seven programs within the Miami Temptations Program established by the GMCVB. The series of themed months are designed to cultivate awareness and appreciation of the many assets within the vibrant destination by curating special programming and discounts for visitors and locals to explore. The program is also home to Miami Hotel Months, Miami Spice Restaurant Months, Miami Health & Wellness Months, Miami Arts, Culture & Heritage Months, Miami Attraction & Museum Months and Miami Entertainment Months.

Click here for a complete list of special offers available from the GMCVB’s Miami Temptations Program.

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News19 mins ago
0 3 4 minutes read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

Related Articles

Free back-to-school immunizations at the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County

July 15, 2015
Carissa F. Etienne Director of the Pan American Health Organization PPAHO: Data must be analyzed before relaxing measures

PAHO Director says COVID-19 vaccines will not be an easy, quick fix for the Americas

December 16, 2020
Dr. Devi Prasad Shetty of Health City Cayman Islands Expands Intensive Care Unit Capabilities

Health City Cayman Islands Expands Intensive Care Unit Capabilities

January 14, 2019

Florida Medical Center Sponsors 19th Annual “First There First Care” EMS Conference

June 3, 2015
Back to top button