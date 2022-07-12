Miami Spa Months are Here! Staring July, Pamper Your Mind, Body and Soul

[MIAMI] – The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau ( GMCVB) brings back Miami Spa Months from July 1 through August 31. The two-month long program celebrates the world-class hotel and day spas and wellness facilities across Greater Miami and Miami Beach, offering three pricing options for treatments, including $109, $139 and $199, with a continued focus on value and greater emphasis on flexibility. Visit MiamiTemptations.com for a full list of the more than 35 participating partners.

Miami Spa Months offers a range of exclusive treatments at top luxury facilities, of which many rank among the best spas in America. Indulge and relax with lymphatic therapy, facials, pre-natal and couples’ massages and med spa treatments, such as acupuncture.

Additional options support total wellbeing, including sound healing, meditation-focused treatments, detoxes and more. For those looking to elevate their spa day, book the ultimate weekend vacation or staycation and receive exclusive deals through Miami Hotel Months, which runs from June through September.

“Miami Spa Months invites locals and visitors to treat themselves to well-deserved pampering with exclusive savings on the most popular treatments at spas throughout Greater Miami and Miami Beach,” said David Whitaker, President & CEO of the GMCVB. “Now in its 15th year, Miami Spa Months has become a tradition that many visitors plan their vacation around in order to capitalize on both value and experience.”

HIGHLIGHTS OF SPECIAL OFFERS

ADD A SPLASH OF RELAXATION TO YOUR DAY

TREAT YOURSELF TO WELL-DESERVED PAMPERING

Escape to local spas like âme Spa & Wellness Collective for an 80-minute facial and Swedish massage for $199. Then, make your way to Esencia Wellness at Nobu Eden Roc Miami Beach for a $109 manicure and pedicure that includes buff, polish, and nourishing soak. New this year, Leaf Spa , located in the Hotel AKA Brickell , is offering a lemon fresh face facial for $139, which includes a deep cleanse to remove impurities, debris and oil.

REJUVENATE THE MIND AND BODY

Take time to rest, and take care of your body at exhale at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel with a radiance facial and a free fitness class for $199. Afterward, head to Wynwood to experience an energy boost with a bRadiant IV vitamin treatment to boost collagen and immunity for $109 at the biostation , or try a superdetox facial for $139 at Sana Skin Studio.

EXPERIENCE LUXURIOUS SERENITY

Experience an exotic Balinese Fusion massage with foot scrub for $199 at the high-end Valmont for The Spa at the Setai, featuring treatment rooms with panoramic views of the ocean and city. Slip into bliss with a 50-minute clean and vegan facial that plumps, hydrates and revitalizes skin for $139 at the grand and elegant Biltmore Hotel Spa in Coral Gables.

ELEVATE YOUR SPA DAY WITH A STAYCATION

Unwind in luxuriously appointed suites at the Faena Hotel Miami Beach and enjoy a special package during Miami Hotel Months, featuring complimentary services and amenities. While there, enjoy a 60-minute hair mask treatment for $109 at the hotel’s award-winning Tierra Santa Healing House. Or, receive 10% off your stay of three nights or more at the Palms Hotel and Spa and indulge in a summer glow body polish treatment for $139 at The Palms AVEDA Spa that will nurture the skin and leave it feeling hydrated.

PARTICIPATING SPAS

Miami Spa Months is one of seven programs within the Miami Temptations Program established by the GMCVB. The series of themed months are designed to cultivate awareness and appreciation of the many assets within the vibrant destination by curating special programming and discounts for visitors and locals to explore. The program is also home to Miami Hotel Months, Miami Spice Restaurant Months, Miami Health & Wellness Months, Miami Arts, Culture & Heritage Months, Miami Attraction & Museum Months and Miami Entertainment Months.

Click here for a complete list of special offers available from the GMCVB’s Miami Temptations Program.