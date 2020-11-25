City of Miami Gardens’ Live Healthy Miami Gardens’ Planned Initiatives for National Influenza Vaccination Week (NIVW)

[Miami Gardens] – The Centers for Disease Control and Preven4on (CDC) first established National Influenza Vaccination Week (NIVW) in 2005 to highlight the importance of the flu vaccine.

This year, NIVW is being observed from December 6-12.

As the fall season ensues, health professionals are more concerned with the rising number of influenza cases. With flu season well underway, medical personnel are sending a loud resound to Florida residents to be aware of this heightened health hazard and to take all precautions to protect themselves and their families from the flu.

That said, CDC’s statistics show few people get vaccinated against the flu after the end of November. Experts agree, flu vaccines should continue through the holidays and beyond, particularly since they anticipate seeing a rise in the number of flu cases that will carry on well into January and February 2021.

Statistics show there are many positive reasons to take the flu vaccine. The flu vaccine can keep you from getting sick with the flu; can reduce the risk of flu-associated hospitalization for people of any age; can help protect women during pregnancy; is an effective preventive tool for people with chronic health conditions; and can help save lives.

The Influenza vaccination is also more important than ever this flu season given the expected co-circulation of COVID-19. With COVID-19 cases rising above 100K daily, experts believe the urgency to get the Influenza vaccine should be top priority for all health-conscious individuals.

Although flu shots cannot prevent Coronavirus, it helps to reduce the risk of opportunistic diseases that may be associated with the virus.

Locally, the City of Miami Gardens’ Live Healthy Miami Gardens (LHMG) program is partnering with the CDC to carry out a campaign during NIVW targe4ng residents of the City. NIVW is a comprehensive campaign designed to educate residents of Miami Gardens about flu season and what steps they can take to protect themselves against the flu virus.

LHMG will also host monthly events throughout 2021 to educate Miami Gardens residents on the importance of getting the vaccine and when and where they can get their flu vaccine.

“We are committed to educating our residents and to dispelling the myths associated with the flu vaccine. We will host related workshops on vaccina4ons and pregnancy, share informa4on that residents can use to protect themselves and their loved ones at any age. 2020 has been an overwhelmingly physically and emotionally demanding year, let’s take a positive stance against viruses and build stronger communities by taking the right precautionary measures,” said Miami Gardens Mayor Rodney Harris.

“The week will begin on Friday, December 4th with our faith-based initiative. Additionally, our local health provider partners, Jesse Trice Community Health System, UHI Community Care Clinic and Center For Family and Child Enrichment (CFCE) will hold vaccination events at their respective locations, and the weeklong focus will culminate with our senior event on Saturday, December 12th,” he added.

Residents should be prepared for the serious dangers the 2020-2021 flu season may pose and make plans to get vaccinated. LHMG will host several vaccination events during NIVW as reflected below.

For more information and to make an appointment to get the flu vaccine, visit LHMG at https://livehealthymiamigardens.com .

National Influenza Week of Activities

Date Day Activity December 4th Friday Vaccination-Islamic Center of Greater Miami Gardens – Masjid – MG December 6th Sunday Faith Based Kick off – Holy Family Episcopal Church Miami December 7th Monday Provider Vaccinations – Jesse Thrice Community Center December 8th Tuesday Facebook Live Event December 9th Wednesday Provider Vaccinations – CFCE December 10th Thursday Lunch and Learn December 11th Friday Provider Vaccinations – UHI Clinic December 12th Saturday Senior Vaccination Day Event