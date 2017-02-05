Celebrating Black History Month In The City Of Tamarac

TAMARAC – On November 8th 2016, Marlon Bolton, a Caribbean-American was elected as the first African American city commissioner in the City of Tamarac’s entire 53 year history.

“As you can imagine, Black History Month is of major importance to me,” says Bolton.

Commissioner Bolton is leading an initiative to honor two members of the Tamarac Community whom have kept the African American Legacy alive.

On Wednesday, February 8th, 2017 at 7pm, Commissioner Bolton along with Mayor Harry Dressler and Staff invites the community to honor two great icons in Tamarac, Dr. Henry B. Fernandez of the Faith Center Ministries and Elaina Norlin, Regional Manager at the African American Research Library.

Dr. Fernandez and Ms. Norlin have served Tamarac residents and Broward at large in both their capacities. Both Dr. Fernandez and Ms. Norlin will receive a proclamation from the City in recognition of their work.

The proclamation will be given at the City Commission meeting at Tamarac City Hall located at 7525 NW 88th Avenue.

Bolton has also requested a proclamation observing Black History Month in the City of Tamarac. The proclamation will also be presented that evening.