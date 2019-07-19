MIRAMAR – Join the City of Miramar and Mayor Wayne M. Messam as he hosts a Jamaican Independence Day Celebration in honor of Jamaica’s fifty-seven years of independence.

The festivities will take place on Saturday, August 3, 2019, from 7pm to 11pm at Shirley Branca Park, 6900 Miramar Parkway.

Feel and move to the sounds of island flavor from live entertainment hosted by Jody-Ann Gray and Leroy Sibbles along with performances by HMV Soundz, Code Red Band, King Banton, Dr. Sue, and Drumming Fingers.

This celebration gathers together top local food and merchandise vendors that will provide a unique cultural experience like no other to guests and residents. Food, drinks and souvenirs will be available for purchase.

The celebration offers a family-festive environment for guest to recognize, honor and learn more about Jamaica’s diverse culture.

This celebration is free for everyone to come dance, relax, and enjoy themselves. Guests are encouraged to bring chairs and/or blankets to the event.

“I am so thrilled to share Jamaica’s cultural roots with my Miramar community as we celebrate Jamaicans home and abroad,” says Mayor Wayne M. Messam. “Jamaica’s motto, ‘Out of Many One People’, resonates significantly as the event encourages community members and guests to come together as one for a celebration of heritage, culture, and fun. I welcome everyone to come join the city’s celebration.”

Click here to register for FREE tickets or call (954)-602-3198 for more information.