Caribbean Airlines Restricts International Flights but Domestic Operations Continues

Port-of-Spain, Trinidad – The Government of Trinidad and Tobago has announced that effective 12.01 a.m. on Monday March 23, 2020 the borders of Trinidad and Tobago will be closed to all international commercial services until further notice.

Consequently, Caribbean Airlines must restrict its international flights. However, at this time its domestic operations will continue.

Customers holding tickets for international services beyond March 23, 2020 can place tickets on hold for future travel.

For the latest information of Caribbean Airlines check:

Website – www.caribbean-airlines.com

Mobile App

Flight Notifications service

Social media pages

Due to the high volume of calls the airline is currently receiving, there may be long waiting times to access the call centers.

Caribbean Airlines remains committed to its customers and thanks all stakeholders for their continued support, as the company deals with this evolving and unprecedented situation.