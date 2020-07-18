4 At-Home Workouts That Require No Equipment

If you’re still waiting for your gym to reopen or just want to wait out the crowds for the time being, you may be looking to revamp your at-home workout regimen. Luckily, there are plenty of ways you can do so, no equipment necessary!

In this post, we’ll take a look at four home workouts you can cycle into your routine without shelling out cash for extra gear.

1. Yoga

If you’re looking to reap the physical and mental health benefits of exercise, yoga may be just the at-home workout for you. Originating in ancient India, the practice of yoga has become a common form of exercise around the world. Yoga employs a series of stretches and strength-building positions, in combination with an element of mindfulness to infuse spirituality into the practice.

In addition to achieving the perfect balance of physical and mental fitness, yoga is one of the best forms of exercise to practice at-home or on-the-go. There’s virtually no equipment needed, unless you prefer to practice with a yoga mat which can easily be replaced with a beach towel . Play a zen-inspired soundtrack in the background and you’ve got yourself your very own home studio!

Here are a few basic stretches to start your practice:

Cat/cow pose

Tree pose

Bridge pose

Child’s pose

Downward-facing dog

Happy baby pose

2. Running intervals

If it’s cardio and aerobic exercise that’s been missing from your home workout regimen, give interval running a try! Experts say that adults need approximately 75 minutes of vigorous aerobic activity per week, and running is a great way to meet that milestone and get your heart pumping.

Whether you’re just getting started or are an avid runner, doing intervals is a really effective exercise to work into your routine. All you need to get started are a pair of track flats and spikes (since you’ll be sprinting) and a timer (you can use your phone, too).

Below, you’ll find a few interval examples to try out while you train:

Option 1

Walk for 3:00 at a moderate pace

Run for 5:00 at a regular pace

Sprint for 2:00

Repeat intervals for 3 sets

Walk for 3:00 at a moderate pace

Option 2

Warm up walking for 3:00

Run for 5:00 at a moderate pace

Run for 5:00 at tempo

Jog for 2:00 at a light pace

Repeat for 4 sets

Cool down with a 3:00 walk

Option 3

Jog a mile to warm up

Jog for 0:30 at a light pace

Run for 0:20 at a training pace

Sprint for 0:10

Jog for 2:00

Repeat intervals for 2-3 sets

Jog a cool down mile

3. Dance

2020 has brought on substantial stress and life changes for people around the globe. With so many serious and troubling things going on around us, sometimes you just need to take a quick dance break to feel better. Besides brightening your mood, dancing is a great workout that requires no equipment at all!

Work on a dance routine of your own, learn with a Tik Tok tutorial, or take online dance classes to polish up your moves. From online Latin dance classes and hip hop routines to classic dance training, the options to learn are virtually endless!

4. Strength-building

Is the weight room the place you’ve been missing most during lockdown? Turn your home office, garage, or outdoor space into the temporary home gym of your dreams with just a few household items!

Here’s how to transform common household goods into functional fitness essentials:

Hand-held weights: Gallon of water or milk, heavy detergent

Weighted vest: Backpack filled with books or cans

Bench press: Lift a pack of sparkling water or bag of dog food

Resistance bands: Bungee cord or towel

Staying fit and motivated in the midst of a global pandemic isn’t easy, but it certainly can be done! With these four tips, you can workout outdoors or in the comfort of your living room with little to no equipment necessary . Just remember: consistency is key. Did we miss anything? Share your favorite at-home workouts with us in the comment section below.