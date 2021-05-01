5 Things You Need to Know Buying the Best Water Filter For Your Florida Well

Many places in the USA use surface water for drinking, cooking, and cleaning. Fortunately, the residents of Florida are blessed with plentiful underground water. Therefore, over 92% of the population of Florida uses water from under the ground.

While 80 % of these people are supplied by the government, the rest have private wells to meet their needs.

The quality of water pumped through a private well is the responsibility of the owner. This means you need to make sure it is safe for consumption.

An excellent way to ensure that the water you are drinking is clean and pure is to install a water filtration system. Not only does it improve the taste, smell, and appearance of water, it also eliminates harmful bacteria and toxic metals.

Should You Filter Your Florida Well Water?

There are numerous benefits of underground water. However, using it without a filtration system can be threatening to your health.

Heavy metals including lead are found abundantly in the groundwater in Florida. It is also generally hard, which means it contains an excess of salts, magnesium, and calcium.

None of these compounds are visible to the naked eye, thus, you may fall prey to negligence. Consumption of polluted water can lead to nausea, diarrhea, and vomiting. Long-term usage can also lead to cancer, neurological problems, and gastrointestinal issues.

It can also prove life-threatening for infants or those with a weak immune system.

How to Select the Best Water Filter For Your Florida Well?

There are scores of filtration systems available for your well. To select the best one, you need to consider a few basic things. So, here is what you need to know before choosing the best whole house water filter for well water.

Identify the Contaminants in Your Well Water

No water filter can eliminate all contaminants. While some may be best at removing bacteria, others work well on eliminating chemical pollutants.

Thus, the most important thing to consider when buying a filter is to know what you are trying to filter.

Most underground water in Florida has an excess of magnesium and calcium. Other contaminants may include:

Lead

Nitrates

Iron

Manganese

Hydrogen sulfide

Organic matter

Coliform bacteria

If you are a private well owner, you need to be aware of all the potential problems. The best way through which you can check the water chemistry is to get a test done.

You may contact The Florida Department of Health or any certified private laboratory to schedule one.

After testing your well water, you might need to make repairs to the plumbing. You should then conduct a second test to get updated results. With the results in hand, you are well on your way.

Estimate Your Daily Water Consumption

Water filters come in many sizes and work in different capacities. Before you select one, you must know the amount of water your family uses daily.

No matter which system you buy, you’ll notice their sizes are rated in gpm (gallons per minute). Selecting one requires you to have an estimate of your daily flow rate.

The amount of water you use depends on the number of:

Water-based appliances in your home like washing machines and dishwashers

Family members

Water dispensers, including showerheads, sinks, and faucets

Use an online water consumption calculator for estimated values. You can also multiply the number of your family members by 90 gallons. This is how much an average American consumes in one day.

Selecting a filter that’s too small will lead to lower water pressure and frequent breakdowns. You may also need to clean the parts more often to prevent clogging. Therefore it is essential to size your filtration system properly.

Types of Water Filters

Different filtration systems remove different contaminants from water. Once you identify what issues you want to treat, you can select the type of filter made specifically for that job.

There are two main types of water filters:

Under Sink Water Filters

Under-the-sink filters are installed at the point of use (POU). You can install one under the taps where you need drinking water.

Whole House Water Filters

As the name suggests, a whole house water filter is installed near the inlet pipe to your home. It protects all your plumbing and supplies clean water to the entire house.

For underground water, it is best to get a whole house filter. Look for these functions and select accordingly.

Activated Carbon Filtration

Activated carbon removes impurities and pollutants through a chemical process resulting in water that tastes and smells a lot better.

A carbon filter has hundreds of tiny pores measured in microns. The smaller the micron, the better it will filter your water.

Ion Exchange Filtration

An ion exchange system treats hardness, which is the biggest issue with Florida’s groundwater. As water passes through the filter, sodium ions replace calcium and magnesium ions.

This process is also called water softening. In simple terms, an ion exchange system removes excess calcium from your water.

UV Light Filter

Water passed through UV light is free from harmful microorganisms. A UV light filter works best together with other filters. This is because it cannot remove sediment and heavy substances.

Reverse Osmosis Filter

A reverse osmosis filter works by pushing water through a thin membrane. The process results in trapping large particles such as bacteria, salts, and metals.

It removes 90% of total dissolved solids, including sediment, chlorine, fluoride, and sodium.

However, an RO system ends up wasting more water than it can filter. This is why it is advised not to use it as a whole house filter.

Cost

When choosing a filtration system for your well water, it is vital to consider the cost of similar systems. The total cost incurred includes the cost of purchase as well as installation and maintenance.

Keep in mind that a cheaper option is not always better. You need to choose one that requires less maintenance and can filter a decent amount of water before needing replacement.

You should ensure it uses suitable quality materials that are made to last.

Remember that all systems need regular maintenance, so keep those recurring costs in mind as well. If you see a decrease in water pressure, it’s a sign that the system is not in the best working condition anymore. It may be time for a new filter.

NSF-Certifications

The NSF is a non-profit organization that creates health and safety standards to promote public health.

A water filter system that is certified ensures that NSF individually tested it for reliability.

Look closely at the label to see if the filter is NSF certified. Moreover, check online to see which contaminants it will treat specifically.

Conclusion

Underground water is a blessing because it’s almost free, and there is abundant supply available. However, the disturbing thing is that the composition is constantly changing. Water that was once fit for consumption might need to be treated after a certain time period.

Hence, health authorities strongly advise testing your supply periodically. It helps identifying potential threats. Similarly, installing an efficient water filtration system is mandatory if you choose to use water from a well in Florida.