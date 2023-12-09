Travel

Jamaica Wins Multiple Awards at 2023 World Travel Awards

Jamaica Earns ‘World’s Leading Family Destination’’ and ‘World’s Leading Cruise Destination’ Awards for 2023

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News41 mins ago
0 3 1 minute read
The Hon. Edmund Bartlett, Minister of Tourism, Jamaica with Graham Cooke, Founder, World Travel Awards, at the World Travel Awards 2023 gala ceremony in Dubai.
The Hon. Edmund Bartlett, Minister of Tourism, Jamaica with Graham Cooke, Founder, World Travel Awards, at the World Travel Awards 2023 gala ceremony in Dubai.

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaica received significant international recognition at the 2023 World Travel Awards, winning two world-level awards for “World’s Leading Family Destination” and “World’s Leading Cruise Destination” at the gala ceremony that took place on December 1st at the Burj Al Arab in Dubai, UAE.

The Hon. Edmund Bartlett, Minister of Tourism, Jamaica with Graham Cooke, Founder, World Travel Awards, at the World Travel Awards 2023 gala ceremony in Dubai.
The Hon. Edmund Bartlett, Minister of Tourism, Jamaica with Graham Cooke, Founder, World Travel Awards, at the World Travel Awards 2023 gala ceremony in Dubai.

“It is very gratifying to have Jamaica recognized yet again as providing an outstanding experience for visitors,” said the Hon. Edmund Bartlett, Minister of Tourism, Jamaica. “These awards are a testament to Jamaica’s world-class tourism product, and it is an honor to be a recipient again this year.”

World Category Wins

In addition to the World category wins for 2023, Jamaica was also named:

  • Caribbean’s Leading Tourist Board” for the 15th year in a row,
  • Caribbean’s Leading Destination” for the 17th year in a row
  • Caribbean’s Leading Cruise Destination

Donovan White, Director of Tourism, Jamaica Tourist Board, added, “We are very pleased to have earned such prestigious distinctions this year as Jamaica’s tourism sector is growing in terms of arrivals, earnings and new product. With many of our partners having also been recognized in this year’s awards, it is truly a momentous occasion for us.”

A win at the annual World Travel Awards is widely considered to be the ultimate travel and tourism industry accolade. Voted on by travel and tourism professionals and consumers worldwide, the awards recognize each winner’s demonstrated commitment to excellence.

Now in its 30th year, the World Travel Awards were established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism and hospitality industries.

For a list of winners, visit www.worldtravelawards.com.

 

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News41 mins ago
0 3 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

Related Articles

Fuel supply causes flight cancellations for Caribbean Airlines

May 19, 2009
Minister of Tourism, Hon Edmund Bartlett lifts UK Travel Ban

Jamaica Lifts UK Travel Ban Starting May 1

May 2, 2021

Jamaica on Track for a Good Winter Tourist Season

December 20, 2013

Martinique To Welcome A Record 22 New Cruise Ships in 2015-2016

March 30, 2015
Back to top button