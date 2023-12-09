KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaica received significant international recognition at the 2023 World Travel Awards, winning two world-level awards for “World’s Leading Family Destination” and “World’s Leading Cruise Destination” at the gala ceremony that took place on December 1st at the Burj Al Arab in Dubai, UAE.

“It is very gratifying to have Jamaica recognized yet again as providing an outstanding experience for visitors,” said the Hon. Edmund Bartlett, Minister of Tourism, Jamaica. “These awards are a testament to Jamaica’s world-class tourism product, and it is an honor to be a recipient again this year.”

World Category Wins

In addition to the World category wins for 2023, Jamaica was also named:

“ Caribbean’s Leading Tourist Board ” for the 15 th year in a row,

” for the 15 year in a row, “ Caribbean’s Leading Destination ” for the 17 th year in a row

” for the 17 year in a row “Caribbean’s Leading Cruise Destination”

Donovan White, Director of Tourism, Jamaica Tourist Board, added, “We are very pleased to have earned such prestigious distinctions this year as Jamaica’s tourism sector is growing in terms of arrivals, earnings and new product. With many of our partners having also been recognized in this year’s awards, it is truly a momentous occasion for us.”

A win at the annual World Travel Awards is widely considered to be the ultimate travel and tourism industry accolade. Voted on by travel and tourism professionals and consumers worldwide, the awards recognize each winner’s demonstrated commitment to excellence.

Now in its 30th year, the World Travel Awards were established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism and hospitality industries.

For a list of winners, visit www.worldtravelawards.com.