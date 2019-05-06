Holiday Inn Resort® Montego Bay 55% Off Spring Sale

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica – The all-inclusive Holiday Inn Resort® Montego Bay is making spring 2019 extra sweet by offering a new 55% Off Spring Sale.

Valid on resort stays enjoyed between May 1 and June 22, 2019, the 55% savings represent the resort’s largest discount of the year. Nightly rates start as low as US$103 per-person based on double occupancy in standard room accommodations.

“Spring is a time of renewal, and what better place than Jamaica to kick back, relax, and reinvigorate your soul?” said Nicola Madden-Greig, Group Director of Marketing & Sales. “Our 55% Off Spring Sale brings all the benefits of a dream escape to Jamaica within reach, while also leaving enough money in the travel budget for a visit to our spa for some well-deserved extra pampering.”

In addition to 55% savings, guests also enjoy unlimited meals, snacks and beverages (alcoholic and non-alcoholic), non-motorized watersports, and resort amenities (tennis, mini golf, fitness center, etc.). All-inclusive rates also include free Wifi Internet service accessible in all rooms and suites at the Holiday Inn Resort® Montego Bay, as well as taxes and gratuities.

The value is even greater for families as up to two kids 12 and under stay, play and eat free when sharing accommodations with parents.

Bookings eligible for the 55% Off Spring Sale must be made by June 20, 2019 for resort stays completed by June 22, 2019.

A two-night minimum stay is required, revisions on current bookings are not permitted, and additional restrictions may apply.

