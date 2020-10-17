Expedia Group to collaborate with the UNWTO on tourism promotion and recovery

SEATTLE – Expedia Group announced a new collaboration agreement with the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) to promote tourism recovery and share insights from travel data and consumer trends.

Through it, Expedia Group and UNWTO will work on joint projects focusing on insights around rural tourism, developing lesser-known destinations, and fostering education, and skills development.

The agreement will also support training opportunities for tourism professionals in the public and private sector.

By working together, the two parties will also strengthen public-private collaboration by supporting the global Expedia Group Recovery Program. UNWTO and Expedia Group will facilitate more evidence-based discussions and proportionate policy development to help tourism recovery worldwide in a sustainable way.

Ariane Gorin, President, Expedia® Business Services at Expedia Group, said “We are pleased to work together with the UNWTO, confirming Expedia Group’s commitment to helping the industry recover. Restoring travel will take an unprecedented level of partnership across the public and private sectors and working together with the UNWTO will allow us to join forces for the recovery of the travel industry. We’re excited to build on the progress already achieved from the 2019 UNWTO Lisbon Declaration by promoting sustainable tourism recovery together.”