Hunting For Prehistoric Shark Teeth On Florida’s Beaches

Venice, Florida, the shark tooth capital of the world, is known for its toothy beaches and what you can find on them. Whether you’re a fossil or shark lover, there are plenty of things for you to do on the beaches of Florida, besides getting some sun!

If you’re looking to learn more about or find some shark teeth yourself, you’ve come to the right place. Here’s everything you need to know about prehistoric shark tooth hunting on the beaches of Florida to help get you started! From where and how to look, to what you can find, follow these tips and pointers to get those fancy fossils!

Why look for shark teeth?

If you’re new to the game, you might be asking yourself, why bother combing a beach for some teeth? Whether you’re looking to frame or sell your prehistoric shark teeth, there are plenty of ways to make use of your findings. Depending on what you find, you can make a pretty penny with your shark teeth. Older specimens in good condition can go for over $1000 if you play your cards right! If you’re not in it for the money, they make great souvenirs or presents for those who love sharks or the beach!

Where to find them

Now that you know what shark teeth are for, your next step is to learn how to find them. Finding average shark teeth is no walk in the park, especially rarer, prehistoric specimens. The best way to do this is to do your research on the best beaches to find shark teeth. From Caspersen Beach to Amelia Island, to St. Augustine Beach, there are plenty of places to choose from.

Once you’ve chosen your location, head to the water and get to searching! Shark teeth are on the lighter side, so you’re better off searching for them on the sand’s surface. Bigger specimens will often be further out underwater, so you might need to bring out the snorkeling equipment!

How to find them

Once you’ve located the perfect beach, it’s time to start searching! To make sure you don’t break your delicate findings, you need to approach searching for them the proper way. The easiest way to find a few stray shark teeth is to look for them as you stroll up and down the beach. This is a great, casual way to pass the time, but won’t get you the best results. The most efficient way is to scoop, strain, and sift through the pebbles and sand underwater where the waves break.

Look out for…

It’s one thing to know where to look, and another to know what you’re looking for. Every beginner shark tooth scavenger needs to know the basics of what to be on the lookout for. To find prehistoric specimens, look out for jet black items as you’re combing through. Remember to think small when looking for shark teeth; a fragment is better than nothing! Keep your eyes peeled for symmetry, patterns, and heavy materials, and don’t overlook other fossils that you may encounter along your way!

Tools to use

Before you go out into the wild to hunt shark teeth, you need to learn the ropes first! If you’re new to the game, you might want to consider looking up a guide or taking some lessons. Prehistoric shark teeth, like other fossils, are delicate and can easily break if you’re not careful or using the wrong tools. Some essential tools you’ll need are a rake, sifter, shovel, bucket, small brush, and somewhere safe to keep your findings. Make sure you start your search off right by using the appropriate tools.

Follow the rules

Although shark tooth scavenging is a fun pastime and hobby, there is a legality aspect to it. Before you can search for, find, and bring home your precious teeth, you need to get the necessary paperwork done. Not all fossils and prehistoric artifacts are legal to collect in the state of Florida. Depending on the kind of teeth you find, and where you find them, you might not be able to search for or hold on to them. Before you go out there, it’s worth looking up the laws of the land, just to be on the safe side.

So there you have it! Now that you’re all caught up, you’re ready to take on Florida’s beaches to find your prehistoric riches! Shark teeth are a worthy find and whether you want to keep them or sell them, there are many reasons to search for them. Your first step to finding prehistoric shark teeth is to find the right beach.

Search along the coast beach or in the shallow waters to find what you’re looking for. Keep your eyes peeled for the tell-tale signs and remember to be careful, shark teeth are delicate! Before you head off on your expedition, make sure to have the right tools handy and to check the local regulations. Good luck and happy searching!