American Airlines Increasing Flights To Jamaica To Meet Demand

[DALLAS] – Executives of American Airlines (AA) told Jamaica’s Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett and other senior Jamaican tourism officials in a meeting Thursday (Sept. 23) that the island nation will by December see as much as 17 nonstop flights per day, as demand for the destination rises.

They also pointed out that Jamaica topped the Caribbean among consumers on their expansive American Airlines Vacations platform. Additionally, AA will be utilizing their new, large, wide-bodied Boeing 787 planes, on several key routes to Jamaica starting November.

Jamaican Tourism Officials

Bartlett was joined by the Director of Tourism, Donovan White; Senior Strategist in the Tourism Ministry, Delano Seiveright and Deputy Director of Tourism for the Americas, Donnie Dawson. They, along with Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) Chairman, John Lynch, are holding a series of meetings with a number of travel industry leaders across Jamaica’s largest source markets, the United States and Canada. This is being done to increase arrivals to the destination in the coming weeks and months. As well as, to foster further investment in the local tourism sector.

The welcome news comes despite slowing global travel demand triggered by the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19.

Increase in Flights between Kingston and Miami

In welcome news to Kingston travelers, the airline noted that they will increase the number of daily flights between Kingston and Miami. Going from one to three flights by December. Additionally, they will also offer three nonstop flights per week between Philadelphia and Kingston.

American Airlines offer nonstop services between Jamaica and the Miami, Philadelphia, New York JFK, Dallas, Charlotte, Chicago and Boston.