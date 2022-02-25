Tamarac Celebrates Black History Month With Community Event

[TAMARAC] – The City of Tamarac invites the community to attend its 2022 Black History Month Celebration, Saturday, Feb. 26, from 1 – 3 p.m., at Caporella Park, 5200 Prospect Road.

Hosted by local radio personality Rodney Baltimore, this free event will feature an amazing line-up of local entertainment.

Back by popular demand, Delou African Dance Ensemble will share a traditional West African dance, drum and music performance. Guests will enjoy live performances by local poet, Rebecca “Butterfly” Vaughn, a Grammy Award-nominated spoken word artist, and Jazz music by EJ & Company, a South Florida-based band that has graced the stage with a variety of national recording artists.

The event will also feature artwork created by local artists and students from Dillard High School’s Center for the Arts. Artists will present cultural art displays from paintings and headpieces to t-shirts and quilts.

Event parking is located at Christian Life Center, 2699 W. Commercial Blvd. A free shuttle service will transport attendees to Caporella Park.