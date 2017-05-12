NANAY CEDC to Hold Free Citizenship Clinic to Celebrate APAMH 2017

North Miami – To celebrate May Asian Pacific American Heritage Month 2017, partner with Asian American Federation of Florida – South Region and Miami-Dade County Asian American Advisory Board, NANAY CEDC will be joining Catholic Legal Services, Archdiocese of Miami, Inc. to be one of 14 multi-sites to host the Mega Multi-Site Citizenship Clinics on May 20, in North Miami.

The Citizenship Clinic will be held on Saturday, 5/20/2017, from 10 am – 2 pm at the NANAY Community Center 659 NE 125 Street, North Miami, FL 33161.

Asian-Pacific American Heritage Month (APAHM) was first established as a week in May 1978 and then in May of 1992 as a month-long commemoration of the immigration of the first Japanese citizens to the United States on May 7, 1843, and to mark the anniversary of the completion of the transcontinental railroad on May 10, 1869, as the majority of the workers who laid the tracks were Chinese immigrants.

“This May, we will celebrate the APAHM to provide naturalization assistance service to Legal Permanent Residents so they may move to the direction to achieve the goal of promised land,” said Winnie Tang, President of NANAY CEDC. “Citizens has so much to offer not only the community but the society to guide and transform the country.”

“Citizenship brings many wonderful and important benefits, including the right to vote, to bring families to the United States, to become eligible to apply for federal jobs, to run for offices, and more,” said Josephine Gordy, Member of Miami-Dade County Asian American Advisory Board. “We strongly encourage all legal permanent residents to contact us and begin the application process as soon as they can. Citizenship is the most important tool that we have to empower ourselves and our communities.”

“Eligible LPRs may request for Fee Waiver based on receipt of public benefits or for Fee Waiver based on financial hardship, we may also assist him or her to apply for Application Fee Waiver (i-912) so he/she may not have to pay any government fee,” said Winnie Tang. “Currently, the N-400 Application and Biometric fingerprint fee is $725 to USCIS.”

The NANAY CEDC Citizenship Initiative is sponsored by Asian American Advancing Justice – LA (AAAJ-LA), and the New Americans Campaign to make it possible to provide citizenship assistance services – N-400 Application for Naturalization – for the Asian community in South Florida.

To make appointment for 5/20 Citizenship Clinic, please contact Winnie Tang, President of NANAY CEDC, at (305) 753-8791 or NANAYCEDC@aol.com.

Other sites, please visit: www.miaminac.org to reserve your appointment.