[SOUTH FLORIDA] – Acclaimed reggae progeny Stephen Marley announces more stops on his 2022 Babylon By Bus Summer Tour including Nantucket, Detroit, Chicago, St. Louis, Big Lake, Flagstaff, Park City and multiple cities in Florida. The eight-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, producer and guitarist kicked off his tour in May with his full band and continues the 25+ city run until the end of July.

The bi-coastal tour started in Monterey, California at the Cali Roots Festival with sold out shows across the West Coast. It included a special performance at Red Rocks with his brother Ziggy Marley and Ben Harper. His nephew Skip Marley joined him on several dates at the start of the tour. Stephen will journey east in July. Hitting stages in South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Massachusetts, New York, Texas, Arizona, Montana, Michigan, Illinois, Missouri and Florida. Stephen Marley showcases a mixture of original songs from his illustrious 40-year career. As well as revitalized classics from his father Bob Marley’s iconic catalog.

Paying Homage to Bob Marley

Stephen Marley will link up with Ziggy Marley again in Vienna, Virginia on July 27. 2020 marked Bob Marley’s 75th birthday anniversary, so this is a rare performance to pay homage to their father and finally celebrate this milestone. Other hand-picked supporting artists remaining on the tour are Kabaka Pyramid and Mike Love.

Fundraiser

A dollar from each ticket sold on the 2022 Babylon By Bus Tour will benefit the Ghetto Youths Foundation, a nonprofit Stephen Marley founded with brothers Damian Marley and Julian Marley to provide aid, resources and opportunities to communities in need, including his father’s birthplace of Trenchtown, Jamaica, where nearly 100% of the population lives below the poverty line.

The critically acclaimed vocalist, songwriter, producer and philanthropist, whose debut album Mind Control was dubbed “the best Marley album of a generation” by Entertainment Weekly, recently produced an EP entitled Celebrating Nina: A Reggae Tribute to Nina Simone. The collection of timeless covers pays homage to belated musical legend. The EP features female vocalists like Joss Stone, Cedella Marley, Etana and more and is available on all digital platforms via Ghetto Youths International.

Stephen Marley is currently putting the finishing touches on his forthcoming full-length album, slated to release later this year.

2022 Babylon By Bus Summer Tour Dates

*New Dates in BOLD

June 30 – Wilmington, NC – Greenfield Lake Amphitheatre ~

July 1 – Charleston, SC – Firefly Distillery ~

July 2 – Asheville, NC – Salvage Station ~

July 3 – High Point, NC – Ziggy’s Outdoor ~

July 5 – Nantucket, MA – Dreamland

July 6 – Nantucket, MA – Dreamland

July 8 – Marshfield, MA – Levitate Festival

July 10 – WestHampton Beach, NY – West Hampton Beach PAC

July 13 – Dallas, TX – Amplified Live ^

July 15 – Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre ^

July 16 in Flagstaff, AZ @ Pepsi Amphitheater ^

July 17 in Park City, UT @ Park City Institute

July 21 – St. Louis, MO – The Lot at The Big Top

July 22 – Detroit, MI – The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre

July 23 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

July 24 – Big Lake, MN – Monty’s Tropical Hideout

July 27 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap #

July 29 – Jupiter, FL – Abacoa Amphitheater

July 30 – Indialantic, FL – Nance Park

July 31 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

# w/ Ziggy Marley

~ w/ Kabaka Pyramid