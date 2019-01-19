Special Recognition for Reggae Girlz Nicole McClure at Bickle 25 Media Launch

NEW YORK – Nicole McClure, a member of the Reggae Girlz was special guest of Team Jamaica Bickle (TJB) at its launch on January 8, 2019 marking 25 years of operations at the Penn Relays.

The event was held at the Consulate General of Jamaica, 767 Third Avenue, New York, NY. Team Jamaica Bickle provides premier Hospitality Services for athletes from Jamaica and across the Caribbean at the Relay carnival, held annually at the University of Pennsylvania, In Philadelphia, PA.

Athletes are treated to three hot meals daily, ground transportation, chiropractic and medical services as well as mentorship.

Nicole is the goal-keeper of the Reggae Girlz team which created history when they qualified for the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup to be held in France, June 7-July 7. She was presented with Citations by Assemblyman Nick Perry and New York State Senator, Leroy Comrie.

In her remarks she spoke of being thankful for the recognition bestowed on her and spoke of the place of honor and the pride she feels in serving her country. She expressed gratitude to her family and to her Soccer club and coaches for all they have contributed to her development and to Team Jamaica Bickle and both Assemblyman Perry and Senator Comrie for the Citations.

In her post event comments Nicole reflected: “Being recognized by Team Jamaica Bickle is an honor. They are a prestigious organisation that caters to athletes representing the Caribbean at the Penn Relays. To be amongst such an elite group means a lot to me; more than I can describe. I’m proud to be a Jamaican athlete. I am proud to have received a Citation from the New York State Assembly as well as from the office from State Senate 14th District, Leroy Comrie.”

TJB’s Founder and Chairman of the of the organization Irwine Clare, Snr., heaped praise on Nicole for being a great ambassador of the Diaspora and Jamaica. He cited the moment as an example of the great and continuing partnerships that naturally occur between the Diaspora and the Homeland as folks remain connected, patriotic and willing to give back.

“Born in the USA to hard working and committed Jamaican parents, Nicole embodies and personifies our children’s respect and willingness to associate with their Roots. A true ambassador of our culture heritage and “Jamaicanism,” he said.

“We wish to express our thanks to Team Jamaica Bickle for the recognition given to our daughter Nicole and the Reggae Girlz during their 25th anniversary launch,” noted parents Sharon and Charles McClure. “Nicole was truly moved by the gesture and wishes TJB continued success as it caters to the needs of athletes from Jamaica and the Caribbean.”

Among special guests to celebrate this significant moment were Deputy Consul General, Mrs. Lisa Bryan-Smart, who brought greetings; Dennis and Dawn Warren, Ray Goldbourne –Senior Executive VP of Sales, BET; Bassett Thompson, NYC Armory, Leslyeanne Samuels, UJAA President, Anton Tomlinson, UJAA Past President; Blane Stoddart, Young Caribbean Professional Network, Howard Hylton of Caribbean Food Delights as well as parents of Nicole, Charles and Sharon Jameson-McClure.

The Door Restaurant based in Queens, NY provided food and refreshment.

