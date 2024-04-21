Team Jamaica Bickle: Fueling Jamaican and Caribbean Teams at Penn Relays

by Howard Campbell

PHILADELPHIA – The April 25-27 Penn Relays at Franklin Field Stadium in Philadelphia marks the 60th year since Jamaica first competed at the popular track meet which had its inaugural staging in 1895. For 30 of those years, the country’s athletes have been supported by Team Jamaica Bickle.

That organization, founded in 1994 by Irwine Clare Sn., has assisted Jamaican and Caribbean teams in terms of nutrition, transportation and physical preparation.

The dominance of Jamaican high schools at the annual showpiece, he told South Florida Caribbean News, is a major part of the Penn Relays spectacle. But it transcends performance on the track.

“Jamaica is the commanding brand at the Relays, as it attracts the major movers and shakers on the Northeast of the USA. This brand presence allows for and enhances the opportunity for Jamaica’s services and products to be engaged by a large audience with high-disposable income,” said Clare.

Corporate Support

Some of Jamaica’s biggest companies have a presence at the ‘Penns’ including GraceKennedy, Jamaica National Building Society, Victoria Mutual Building Society and the Jamaica Tourist Board. Most of their prospective clients are thousands of Jamaicans who attend the meet to cheer on their countrymen.

According to Clare, many of these fans travel from the tri-state area, Boston, Washington DC and Florida.

“The teams from Jamaica bring the vibe to the Penn Relays. They are also the teams to beat,” Clare stated.

Jamaica’s rich tradition at the meet started in 1964 when the Kingston College team of Jim Grant, Rupert Hoilett, Tony Keyes and Lennox Miller won gold in the 440-yard relay final with a time of 42.7 seconds.

Since then, the country’s elite athletes, including sprint legends Usain Bolt and Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce, have competed at the ‘Penns’.

In addition to high school teams which shone at the recent Boys and Girls Championships in Kingston, Jamaica will field 4X100 and 4X400 male and female teams in the senior Global Relays.