PHILADELPHIA – History will be created in the ‘City of Brotherly Love’ and ‘Sisterly Affection’ in Philadelphia on Saturday, April 27 when the sounds of reggae and dancehall music permeate the Franklin Field stadium, University of Penn for the first time in the 128 year history of the Penn Relay Carnival.

Reggae singer Chris Martin, a Team Jamaica Bickle (TJB) Ambassador will perform at the ‘TJB30 Pop Up Vibes’ at 6pm, immediately following the running of the last relay – the Championships of America High School boys 4×400 metres final which was won in 2023 by Kingston College (KC) in three minutes 09.52 seconds.

Jamaicans Shine At Penn Relays

The annual Penn Relay Carnival, the oldest and largest track and field competition in the United States, has long been a prominent exhibition for Jamaican high-school teams that thrives against a rich backdrop of supporters from all across the diaspora. The opportunity for reggae to be featured prominently inside the stadium was realized through a collaborative effort with the University of Pennsylvania – the hosts of the Penn Relays – Team Jamaica Bickle and its stakeholders.

Major Achievement For Brand Jamaica

“We are elated with this achievement as it represents our continuity in raising the bar for Brand Jamaica and the Caribbean. This is also a fitting tribute to 60 years of school participation and 30 years of TJB at the Penn Relays,” said Irwine Clare, Sr, CEO of TJB.

“It is just amazing that all of this is coming together at the same time,” added Scott Ward, Executive Associate AD, Chief Operations Officer, University of Pennsylvania.

Clare singled out the Jamaica’s Consul General (CG) in New York, Mrs Alsion Wilson for her help in making the ‘TJB30 Pop Up Vibes’ a reality.

“Through the relentless effort of our CG in New York, she brought Reggae Sumfest on board to make this historic endeavor happen. They are not just a supporter but a major sponsor of the Pop Up event,” he added.

Perfect Timing

Meanwhile, Consul General Wilson said, “The timing couldn’t be more perfect, as this year we celebrate the global success of ‘One Love,’ the movie,’ which has shone a spotlight on Jamaica’s vibrant culture and spirit. Reggae music, along with our outstanding athletes, stand as some of our finest ambassadors, showcasing the strength and appeal of Brand Jamaica on the world stage. This synergy at such a prestigious event not only entertains but also deepens the appreciation of our rich cultural heritage. It’s a proud moment for all of us” she shared.

DJ Roy In Full Effect

Prior to Martin’s performance, New York’s DJ Roy of Road International, will ‘nice up di place’ with a selection of reggae, dancehall, ska, rocksteady and soca hits, dating back to the later 1960s.

For the past 30 years, Team Jamaica Bickle, an organization driven by a solid core of volunteers has been a shining example of what the spirit of engagement can yield. The organization will once again welcome high school, college and Olympic-level athletes, coaches and volunteers from Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, St. Vincent & the Grenadines, Bahamas, Barbados, US Virgin Islands, and Guyana and a growing list of high school alumni athletes, who now compete for various US colleges.