Freddie McGregor’s Big Ship Music Fest Set to Sail Again

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – The reggae concert circuit, which has been on hiatus because of the global Coronavirus lockdown, partially resumes on July 3 with the Big Ship Music Fest.

It will be the second staging of the event which had its inaugural run in 2019. Like then, it is promoted by singer Freddie McGregor’s Big Ship company. It takes place at Port Charlotte County Fairgrounds in Port Charlotte, Florida.

Featured Acts

Cocoa T, Etana, Michael Rose, Anthony B, Chino and Perfect Giddimani are the featured acts. All will be backed by the Code Red Band.

McGregor, who will also perform, told South Florida Caribbean News that anticipation for the show is high. Especially given the absence of major live shows for over one year due to restrictions to prevent spread of COVID.

“People are clamoring about this, people are calling to know which is the closest airport. People are booking hotels as well. So it tells me that people are coming from different places. From Canada, and all across the United States, because nothing is happening entertainment-wise,” he disclosed.

Big Interest in Big Ship Music Fest

He added that promoters from other regions in the United States have expressed interest in booking the Big Ship Music Fest cast for shows.

McGregor headlined the 2019 show which also featured Marcia Griffiths, Everton Blender, Admiral Tibet and Hopeton Lindo. In the past, he has promoted events like Rocksteady Meets Reggae which was well-deserved in South Florida.

Last year was brutal for promoters of live reggae shows. Europe’s festivals, which is built around major events like Rototom Sunsplash in Spain and Summerjam in Germany, was cancelled as the Coronavirus swept the continent.

In Jamaica, promoters staged virtual editions of shows such as Reggae Sumfest.

Freddie McGregor’s objective is to establish Big Ship Music Fest as a brand.

“The aim is to feature reggae artists and we might even go further and have Caribbean artists as well. We’re building it to the stage where hopefully next year we can have a Inner Circle or Third World and can move on to Protoje and his group,” he said.