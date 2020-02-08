Mayor Dale Holness, Broward Black Elected Officials to Host Black History Program at AARLCC

Broward County – On Thursday, February 13, 2020, the Broward Black Elected Officials (BBEO), and Mayor Dale V.C. Holness, Chair of BBEO, will host their Black History Month Program at the African American Research Library and Cultural Center (AARLCC) located at 2650 Sistrunk Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm.

This is BBEO’s fourth annual black history event with this year’s being, Forward Together Uniting the Diaspora.

The evening will begin with a special greeting from U.S. Congressman Alcee L. Hastings, District 20, and will also feature special cultural performances, discussions on the Broward Black Action Plan (BBAP), and an opportunity to network and visit booths to receive information on services provided by different organizations and businesses located in Broward County.

A special segment of the program will honor past BBEO Chairs: Levoyd Williams, Former Commissioner, City of Lauderdale Lakes; Commissioner Margaret Bates, City of Lauderhill; Mayor Eric H. Jones, Jr, City of West Park; and a posthumous honor to former City of Fort Lauderdale Commissioner, Carlton B. Moore.

“We want this year’s event to be about culture, connection, involvement, and action. We also want to recognize past BBEO chairs for their hard work and their years of dedicated service,” says Mayor Holness.

“Our first BBEO Black History event last February was a tremendous success, hundreds of people turned out. This year we decided to partner with the Florida Panthers to create an event that celebrates our history, but also gives back to the community,” says Mayor Holness.

General admission is free, attendees are asked to RSVP by clicking here