North Miami Mayor’s Statement On Emergency Order for Facial Coverings

North Miami Mayor issues statement on Emergency Order relating to the use of facial coverings, regulations related to bars, restaurants and social gatherings

NORTH MIAMI – Philippe Bien-Aime, Mayor of North Miami, issued the following statement in reference to the City’s latest Emergency Order:

“As record breaking numbers of coronavirus cases emerge throughout the state, I urge all residents to help slow the spread of this deadly virus. Our plans to celebrate Independence Day with friends and families, must include social distancing, face coverings and a limited guest list. North Miami is still under a state of emergency with over 500 confirmed COVID-19 cases in our City.

As a City, we are taking the necessary steps to ensure that residents remain safe and secure by requiring face coverings and enforcing all Miami-Dade County emergency orders. Today, the City of North Miami executed an emergency order in preparation of July 4th festivities, which may cause cases to spike in our City. Effective 12:01 a.m., on Friday, July 3, our North Miami bars and restaurants will not be allowed to serve alcohol or provide seating for more than eight people, between the hours of 12:01 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. each day.

With the safety of our community in mind, we must adhere to the guidelines from the CDC and Florida Department of Health as it relates to social distancing and sanitization to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The latest City of North Miami Emergency Order adheres to Miami-Dade County’s latest executive order and detailed handbook.

For North Miami updates and resources, please visit us online at www.NorthMiamiFL.gov/coronavirus.”