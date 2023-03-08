Scrptiid, Jada Kingdom Experience Billboard Success with hit single ‘OMW’

NEW YORK – Reggae’s newest sensation Scrptiid is now on the Billboard for his efforts on his latest release with Jada Kingdom.

The single ‘On My Way’ (OMW) remix released on February 25th, 2023 is currently number 3 on Billboard’s World Digital Singles Chart.

Since release, the single has also experienced multiple platform success by clinching editorial / chart placements; on iTunes (4), Apple Music (18), Pandora (5), Audiomack (1), and a title cover for the “Dancehall Party’ playlist on Spotify (4).

‘On My Way’ is best defined as a ‘feel-good’ single, that blends the distinctive sounds of authentic Caribbean Reggae vocals over an Afrobeat-influenced instrumental, power-packed with cutting-edge lyrics, ear catching melodies alongside state-of-the-art marketing powered by his label Alive Enterprise.

“A true feeling of joy, a moment to measure the work that has been done thus far and another reason to stay motivated. There once was a time I had ten views within ten days on a song, I uploaded on YouTube, so I am thankful and again this only pushes me to journey onto the next milestone as there is much more to do accomplish” Scrptiid stated in response to his latest achievement.

Scrptiid, whose given name Romario Hanson, originally recorded and released the original version of On My Way (OMW) in team with Astyle Alive back in 2020. The then electrifying track had attracted interest from Dancehall songstress Kingdom.

Save the single for immediate consumption on all major streaming platforms via ScrptiidOMW

