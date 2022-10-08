Joeboy Blends Afrobeats + Dancehall on “Likkle Riddim”

NEW YORK – Nigerian music superstar Joeboy is in dancehall mode on his latest single “Likkle Riddim,” out today on all DSPs from emPawa Africa. Listen HERE.

A deft blend of African and Caribbean vibes that’s sure to get waistlines moving from Lagos to Kingston, the track combines Joeboy’s patois-inflected lyrics and soulful production from P.Priime (Wizkid, Fireboy DML) for an all-out bashment party banger.

The Nigerian singer has played with island influences before, spicing his 2021 smash hit “Sip (Alcohol)” with Jamaican patois, but “Likkle Riddim” takes a more explicit trip to the dancehall, with Joeboy narrating an intimate dancefloor encounter like a true gyalist.

“I was in a hotel, called P.Priime and said pull up on me, let’s make some music,” Joeboy recalls of the song’s origin. “It’s about trying to have fun. It’s just a cool, dancehall-party, good-vibes, move-your-body kind of song.”

With over 2 billion streams of his music, Joeboy is one of today’s most successful African recording artists. Bursting on the scene in 2019 with afropop smashes “Baby” and “Beginning,” he released his critically-acclaimed debut album, Somewhere Beauty & Magic, in February 2021.

His run of hits has continued with “Sip (Alcohol),” which has registered over 400 million streams, and “Contour,” which was recently named BET Soul’s “Vibe of the Week.” Joeboy was one of two African artists named this summer to YouTube’s Foundry Class of 2022, which counts Rosalia, Dua Lipa and Tems as alumni. He can also be heard on “Enséñame a Bailar,” from Bad Bunny’s record-breaking Un Verano Sin Ti album. As well as on the official remix of CKay’s global smash “Love Nwantiti.”

“Likkle Riddim” is set to appear on Joeboy’s forthcoming sophomore album, coming Q1 2023.