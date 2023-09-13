Entertainment

Reggae Queen Marcia Griffiths’ ‘Golden’, an Album That Has It All

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News
Marcia Griffiths Album Golden

by Howard Campbell

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Reggae queen Marcia Griffiths has a new album out and it has all the ingredients for a classic! Titled Golden, it is produced by Kemist Music/Donsome Records and released September 8 on all digital platforms.

The set has 11 original songs produced by high-profile names such as Damian “Junior Gong” Marley, Clive Hunt, Donovan Germain, her son The Kemist and Adrian Hanson for Donsome Records.

The evergreen singer, who recently completed a lengthy tour of Europe, Canada and the Caribbean, says the songs on ‘Golden’ reflect how she feels about performing at this stage of her career.

“Music is ageless. I shall sing as long as I live…the message is there and I shall spread that message,” she vowed.

Two of the songs on Golden have already been released. Those are Let’s Talk About Music and Beer And A Girl, both produced by Germain with whom Marcia has a long and successful relationship.

Marley produced That Part of Me while Hunt directed her on Slide, a song written by Omi of Cheerleader fame. Hanson produced Time Away, a collaboration with Turbulence, as well as Black Tears, while The Kemist is in fine form with his mother on Dont Say Nuttin.

Silly Walks Discotheque from Germany, best known for Chronixx’ monster hit, Smile Jamaica, produced Holding You Close.

Golden was released six days before Marcia embarked on a five-city tour of Japan.  She is scheduled to perform in Tokyo, Osaka, Nagasaki, Nagoya and Hiroshima.

Fans in Japan — where she last visited five years ago— can expect to hear her perform songs from Golden.

In October,  Marcia Griffiths returns to Jamaica where she will receive the Order of Jamaica, her country’s fourth-highest honour.

50 years in the business and the “Queen of Reggae”, Marcia Griffiths still rocks

