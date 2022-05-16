Kabaka Pyramid Make Things Work A Much-Needed Tale of Perseverance

[NEW YORK] – Even with news of the global pandemic subsiding, there are those still trying to find ways of surviving and Make things Work is the latest single from reggae artist Kabaka Pyramid, telling this story. The new single is produced by Young Pow and Damian Marley himself. It speaks about the mounting pressures of the system. Specifically from the perspective of the persistent hustlers determined to find a way. The track, which in many ways is a platform for the voice of the working class. Make it Work is scheduled for release on all streaming services today.

Representing the Underrepresented

Kabaka Pyramid is well known for bringing attention to the plight of underrepresented people through his music. From songs like Borders, which spoke about the growing refugee crisis all over the world. To the song, Can’t Breathe which focused more keenly on local systemic issues. The socially conscious Jamaican artist has managed to carve his own lane through a noticeable brand of contemplative lyricism and devoted musicianship that is reflected in his commitment to his live band The Bebble Rockers.

Pyramid released his introductory project Rebel Music EP in 2011 to a welcoming audience, and continued to make a name for himself with hit songs like Mi Alright with frequent collaborators like Chronixx, Jah9 and Protoje. His debut album Kontraband, was met with critical acclaim, containing hits such as Kontraband featuring Damian Marley, Kaught Up with a popular music video that found home on BET, and Reggae Music. Since then the artist has remained active with singles like Quarantine and appearing on tracks like Same Prayer featuring Chronixx.

Ghetto Youths international and Bebble Rock have kept Kabaka busy. He’s been producing for artists on compilations like Victory Riddim. Plus, making his own music and performing his catalog worldwide. This latest single Make It Work is an affirmation of self respect, self love and perseverance for the typical go getter. The rootsy reggae instrumental provides an adequately groovy foundation for such a powerful message.

Stream this new single on all platforms https://onerpm.link/kp-makethingswork.