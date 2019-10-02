Spragga Benz Chats New Album Chiliagon at Sound Chat Radio Live

NEW YORK – Spragga Benz, one of Dancehall’s most prolific artists, is a special guest of Sound Chat Radio Live this Wednesday, October 2 at SANDZ in Queens, New York!

The iconic artist will get up close and musical with fans, chatting life, career and music, particularly his NEW album “Chiliagon”!

With hosts Garfield “Chin” Bourne and Rohan “Ninja Crown” Henry, Sound Chat Radio Live gives fans an interactive experience chock full of enlightenment and entertainment.

Whether it’s the amazing interviews, audience engagement, candid discussion, music selections or impromptu performances, Sound Chat Radio Live, now in it’s third installment, is the rave!

To Date, stagings with Bugle and Morgan Heritage have been a hit.

Following Spragga’s appearance on October 2, Konshens will take to the popular event on October 9.

On “Chiliagon,” his first album in nearly a decade, Spragga Benz offers listeners 15 amazing tracks that brilliantly maintain a Dancehall core, while leaning on elements of Hip Hop, Jungle and more to round out a robust sound.

Spragga Benz — and the new album “Chiliagon” — rise to the occasion, securing a solid position in Dancehall’s ever changing landscape.

We can’t wait for you to hear about the album from the man of the night himself Spragga Benz. And do remember, this event is absolutely FREE!