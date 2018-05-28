By May 28, 2018 0 Comments Read More →

Up and coming reggae artist Gebre shows his versatility on debut album

By Howard Campbell

SOUTH FLORIDA – Having grown up listening to diverse acts from Peter Tosh to Led Zeppelin, Gebre knows the importance of reaching a wide audience.

The South Florida-based singer strategically records his songs in different formats to show his versatility and expose his music to a broad demographic.
Gebre

“My music is universal. I try to reach all markers,” he said.
Feel It, his latest song, was released in 2017 to a conventional reggae beat, with veteran deejay Papa Biggy accompanying him. The new version is a solo dance effort.
Both cuts are produced by Elias Rochester.
Gebre (Ethiopian for servant) was born in Kingston, Jamaica’s capital, but has lived in Fort Lauderdale for the past eight years. Even before migration, his musical tastes were eclectic, ranging from Tosh’s fiery reggae to Led Zeppelin’s bluesy rock and the Afro-Beat of Nigerian Fela Kuti.
His debut album, Modern Times, is scheduled for release this year.
