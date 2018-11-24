Jamaica to Host 37th International Reggae and World Music Awards

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaica the land of Reggae, will be the host country for 37th Annual International Reggae And World Music Awards (IRAWMA) 2019.

With the endorsement of the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment & Sport – CGES, Hon. Olivia “Babsy” Grange, the coveted red carpet IRAWMA celebration will be held at the Pegasus Hotel, New Kingston, Jamaica on Saturday, May 11, 2019.

Ephraim Martin, President of Martin’s International made the official announcement at a Press Launch, last Thursday at JamPro in Kingston, Jamaica.

The 2019 IRAWMA will honor the best of reggae and world music for the year 2018, and will salute “TheReggae50”, fifty years of Reggae from 1968/69 to present.

The nomination ballot for reggae and world music experts and others in the entertainment industry to nominate the best of 2018 is now available online for those in the music industry to participate in selecting the best of 2018.

The nomination process will run now, November, 2018, through March 01, 2019.

Immediately following the announcement of the 2018 nominees in March of 2019, reggae and world music fans, along with the general public will start their voting to select winners in all the competitive categories.

Voting will be online here, plus the option to mail-in the voting ballot will be available.

The Press Launch last Thursday was moderated by Jamaica’s veteran radio personality, Norma Brown, with remarks from IRAWMA’s, Chief Marketing Officer, Drew Barrett, noted singer and producer of “Rebel Salute”, Tony Rebel and Copeland Forbes – Reggae Industry Legend, who has been associated with IRAWMA from the beginning. Mr. Forbes, reminded the media that May 11th, also marks, the day that Robert Nesta (Bob) Marley made his transition.

The media was entertained by historic IRAWMA video footage and interviews, most of which were captured by OnStage TV, with its host Winford Williams.

With the full support of Jamaica and other committed partners, IRAWMA can bring upward of 1000 visitors to Jamaica for the weekend Awards celebration and will have a national broadcast in the USA and other global markets.

This is the fourth time in IRAWMA’s 37 year history that Jamaica has been the host country, and the first time for it to be held in Kingston.

Martin’s International in 1991, hosted the 10th IRAWMA Anniversary at Club Inferno, Montego Bay (watching from the outside Pop/R&B Superstar Lionel Richie called it “Awesome!”).

In 2001, IRAWMA’s 20th Anniversary returned to Jamaica at the Renaissance Jamaica Grande, and by popular demand the 21st IRAWMA returned to Jamaica Grande; before heading to New York, where it stayed eight years, primarily at the world – famous Apollo Theater.

Over the last six months we have been bombarded with prospective travelers from North America, African, Europe and Asia who are seeking hotel and travel information to get away for the IRAWMA weekend. Now that we are here reaching out to Government and other prospective sponsorship partners, we are anxious to get the information to the travelers to start their plans.

Earlier this year, the 36th Annual International Reggae & World Music Awards (IRAWMA) in conjunction with the 37th Chicago Music Awards was for the first time televised on NBC TV Chicago and was a huge success.