Dancehall Artist Pinchers Pays Tribute to His Mother in Mama You Worthy

by Howard Campbell

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Most dancehall artists are usually portrayed as hardcore rebels, given their background in some of Jamaica’s roughest communities. However, they never shy from expressing love for their mothers.

Pinchers, known for ‘rude bwoy’ songs like Maas Out, Agony and Bandelero, is no exception. His latest song, Mama You Worthy, salutes his ‘old lady’ who raised him in Kingston and supported his desire to be an entertainer.

“A woman’s motherly love and care is something extra special. A mother and her child have a bond from the child is in the womb. Childbirth is a risky thing for women so their love is even more special than a father’s love. Women are brave to take on this risk over and over again,” Pinchers reasoned.

Mama You Worthy is co-produced by Wayne Armond and Orville Marshall for the Positive Transfusion EP which was recently released by their MY MM Productions.

It presents a different side of Pinchers whose career exploded in the 1980s,when he recorded for producer Lloyd “King Jammy” James. After getting the big breakthrough with the sexually-charged Agony, he reeled off a succession of hit singles such as Denise and Gotta be Me.

He welcomes any opportunity to step outside of his role as a ‘steppas’

“Mama You Worthy is a great track and it deserves to be among the great songs that honor mothers. They are the main ones that grow and care for us,” said Pinchers.

The Positive Transfusion has songs by Armond, Luciano, Calton Coffie (of Bad Boys and Sweat fame), J C Lodge and Steve Malekuu.