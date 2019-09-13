Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in Miramar with Exciting Events

MIRAMAR – According the latest census, Hispanics make up over 37% of the Miramar population and a third of the City of Miramar’s Hispanic residents are native born.

The Hispanic culture and music is alive and on display and the City of Miramar is proud to share the many activities and events planned for Hispanic Heritage month to celebrate with all residents September 15th through October 15th.

There is something for the entire family: a student art contest, a free outdoor concert event at the sprawling Amphitheater at Miramar Regional Park as well as indoor festivities to be held in our beautiful Miramar Cultural Center.

“Diversity is certainly one of our greatest strengths here in Miramar and Hispanic Heritage Month is a time to celebrate the role that Hispanic Americans have played in our country’s history and vibrant culture as a whole,” said Commissioner Yvette Colbourne.

Vice Mayor Alexandra P. Davis added, “We are excited to offer an array of free and paid events that our residents can enjoy as we celebrate together during this exciting time. We are also getting our youth involved this year by inviting them to showcase their talent, while honoring Hispanic Heritage, in our student art contest.”

Celebrate with the City of Miramar and elected officials at one (or all) of their events below:

Miramar Latin Music Festival

Hosted by Commissioner Yvette Colbourne

Featuring Rey Ruiz, Lisett Morales and the Reinier Bonachea’s Orchestra

Tito Swing and DJ Fito

Saturday, September 21 | 7pm–11pm

The Amphitheater at Miramar Regional Park | 16801 Miramar Parkway

Enjoy free live music and dance the night away

Hispanic Heritage Month Student Art Contest

Open to Miramar Public Schools- Elementary, Middle and High School level

Theme: Hispanic-Americans: A History of Serving our Nation

Displayed Artwork can be dropped off at Miramar City Hall by 6pm September 26, 2019.

Miramar Library Programs

2050 Civic Center Place

Family Zumba- Open to all ages

Wednesday, September 18 | 6:30pm-7:30pm

Rincón Literario: Spanish Reading Club. For advanced and intermediate Spanish speakers.

Friday, September 20 | 10:30am-12:00pm

J.J.’s Book Club: Bless Me, Ultima by Rudolfo Anaya

A friendly discussion group reading, with light refreshments and coffee

Saturday, September 28 | 11:00am-12:00pm

Local Vendor Craft Sale

Show your support for your favorite local Hispanic craft vendor

Saturday, September 28 | 11:00am-5:00pm

Latin Nights Gala Awards Ceremony

Recognizing Hispanic-American Service & Contributions

Hosted by Vice Mayor Alexandra P. Davis

Friday, October 11 | 7pm-8pm Cocktails & 9pm Dinner

Miramar Cultural Center | ArtsPark – 2400 Civic Center Place

South Florida Dominican Jazz Festival

Presented by the Ministry of Tourism of the Dominican Republic

Saturday, October 12 | 8pm

A Tribute to Maestro Rafael Solano!

Enjoy performances from GRAMMY Award Winning Musicians, Jazz Legends and accomplished artists from around the globe.

Miramar Cultural Center | ArtsPark – 2400 Civic Center Place

Tickets available at Miramar Cultural Center

For more information on any of these events, please call 954-602-3254.