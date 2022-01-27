South Florida Recognizes Jamaicans

[FORT LAUDERDALE] – Two Jamaicans residing in South Florida have received Congressional recognition on Martin Luther King Day, January 17, 2022.

Steve Higgins and Carson ‘Eddy’ Edwards both accepted the special Congressional awards ‘in recognition of outstanding and invaluable service to the community at the inaugural “Rise with Perspective -Living in Gratitude Today” Symposium held in Davie, Florida.

The Symposium, brainchild of Nouchelle Hastings, has its mission, “to show how Living in Gratitude Today can improve your mental health and self-esteem, so that you can create a life you love.” “MLK Day is the only federal holiday designated as a National Day of Service, to encourage all Americans to volunteer to improve their communities,” says Hastings, “so we selected this commemorative moment to recognize the dedication and commitment of persons whose lives are the epitome of Living in Gratitude Today! Their selfless acts of kindness are gratifying in so many ways”, she said.

The award was given under the auspices of Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz. It was presented by the Mayor of Davie, Judy Paul. She thanked Higgins for “bringing service to the elderly, the sick and especially our children in need and for sharing your golden voice.”

This signature event was put on by an entire team of Gratitude Champions and was hosted by the capable Davie Chamber Executive Director, Raphael Walters.

Award Recipients

Fifteen residents of Broward County were honored at this inspiring and high-octane event which saw motivational presentations from featured speakers, who all told their stories.

Steve Higgins

Higgins, a resident of Davie, also received a proclamation from the Davie Jazz Society for his contribution to that organization. He is a singer (Tenor), (Jamaican) cultural ambassador, and musician. Steve has brought joy to many through his music at numerous events throughout the pandemic. His community involvement – from the front-line medical staff at hospitals to kids at children’s homes. Plus, civic functions to the broader South Florida community. He is the founding Director of the South Florida Caribbean Chorale and Chairman of Partners For Youth Foundation (501c3). He volunteers as a Guardian ad Litem for the 17th Judicial Circuit in Broward County.

Eddy Edwards

Eddy Edwards is a marketing executive at Riddims Marketing, a radio personality, and vice-chair for Partners For Youth Foundation. In addition, he is CEO of the Jamaican Jerk Festival USA. The largest Caribbean Food Festival held annually in South Florida.