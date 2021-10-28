Jamaican Jerk Festival USA Presents “Jerk Fete”

Jerk Fete offers exquisite offering of food and music

[MIRAMAR] – Having canceled the 2021 staging of the annual Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organizers of have modified plans and developed an alternative event to connect with supporters and still celebrate Jamaican food, music and culture in a smaller controlled atmosphere.

All About Jerk Fete

Jerk Fete – an exquisite experience of food, music and wow, will be staged on Sunday, November 14th , 4:00 pm to 10:00 pm. Taking place at Vizcaya Park in Miramar (14200 SW 55th Street, Miramar). The fete will delight of many festival fans who were yearning for a taste of the Jerk Festival vibe. Jerk Fete is an innovative concept which fills a void in the Caribbean entertainment landscape. Appealing to an audience of influencers and professionals who are selective in their entertainment endeavors.

Jerk Fete Cuisine

The Jerk Fete experience will deliver an array of Jerk delicacies to tantalize every tastebud, a varied selection of music to satisfy all souls, custom cocktails and drink concoctions, designer decorated setting, luxury cabanas for the elite consumer and reserved tables for personal service.

Jerk Fete Party Vibes

“Jerk Fete is an amazing party where patrons will get a chance to socialize with friends. Plus, enjoy a menu of selected Jerk cuisine. In addition to dancing to a variety of music presented by legendary DJs at the top of their game,” stated Eddy Edwards, CEO of Jamaican Jerk Festival USA, Inc. “We want patrons to come and have an unforgettable experience. Especially, from the minute they enter the venue to the time they leave, saying ‘wow!’ with a big smile.”

Jerk Fete DJs

The selection of DJs for the inaugural Jerk Fete is loaded. Featuring Steelie Bashment from New York, Colin Hines and Richie D from Jamaica, along with South Florida’s own DJ Radcliffe.

Dutch Pot Clash

One of the features of Jerk Fete will be the DJs Dutch Pot Clash where two DJs will don aprons. And, compete to prepare a dish in record time to impress the judges. This is a culinary competition like no other and contestants will be announced shortly. Another feature is a secret surprise entertainment feature that will heighten the patrons experience beyond imagination.

Limited Tickets

Tickets are available online at www.caribtix.com/jerkfete and a limited initial offering at the lowest price available while supplies last. Reservations for cabanas and tables can be made by calling 754-273-9166.