London based I Will Tell International Film festival Comes to Florida

SOUTH FLORIDA – I Will Tell International Film Festival announces its 16th film festival lineup in South Florida from 27th October to 3rd November, 2022. The long-running festival in London has now expanded to US shores with screenings at venues in Fort Lauderdale, Deerfield Beach, Delray Beach, and Boca Raton. Virtual screenings are accessible via the Festival’s streaming platform, Iwilltell.tv.

Red Carpet Gala – Fort Lauderdale

The I Will Tell International Film Festival Opening Night Red Carpet Gala is Friday, October 28th at 6:00pm. It is hosted by the YMCA, Fort Lauderdale with the film REMEMBER ME: THE MAHALIA JACKSON STORY, starring Ledisi, a music-driven biopic of the Queen of Gospel chronicling her story from the days of singing in her mother’s front yard to international stardom and her significant influence on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr and the Civil Rights movement. The film was directed by Denise Dowse who passed away recently. Executive Producer and writer Ericka Nicole Malone will lead the Q&A after the screening and Tracey Dowse, the sister of Denise, will attend to represent her sister and receive the tribute in Denise’s honor.

Jenny Lee, I WILL TELL International Film Festival founder and director, shared, “I’m delighted that we have this phenomenal film to open the festival. We had the pleasure of hosting Denise’s last public interview at the London festival and are grateful to host this screening in her honor. To host the Opening Gala at the esteemed Victory Black Box Theater, that is so steeped in history and where many of our heroes once walked, is a double honor.”

Another film in the festival is PURPLE BEATZ – a coming of age romance set in the 90’s drum ‘n bass scene. The film is led by an ethnically diverse, and predominately female, cast and crew. The faith-based documentary SEND PROOF is an exploration of the gap between the intellectual and the spiritual. The Peace Gala and Premiere includes SLOVO HOUSE: UNFINISHED NOVEL, a challenging Ukrainian epic on the potency of cultural genocide as a tool of war.

Closing Gala – Deerfield Beach

The Closing Gala, Dinner, and Awards Ceremony, as well as the weekend Block Party and outdoor Beach Screening will be held in Deerfield Beach.

Ahead of its 16thfestival, Jenny Lee notes that filmmakers are at the forefront of the fight against cultural genocide and hopes to inspire filmmakers, film lovers and the wider film industry to better support equity of ethnically-diverse filmmakers and inclusion of more diverse stories.

Industry Event – Boca Raton

On October 27, I WILL TELL will host an industry event in Boca Raton. This includes, “Filmmakers at the Forefront” – Filmmaker Screening, Talkback, and Networking Session, including an update from Film Commissioners on filming in South Florida.

Celebrating Freedom