Afro-Caribbean Artist Timaya to Release New Single & Video “My Moto”

iNEW YORK – World renowned Nigerian singer and songwriter Timaya, also known as Don Dada and Egberi Papa 1 of Bayelsa, releases his new single “My Moto” today. The track is from his upcoming album, which is highly anticipated by his fans and music lovers worldwide.

“My Moto” showcases Timaya’s distinctive Afro-Caribbean sound, which fuses elements of dancehall, hip-hop, soca, and Afrobeats. Produced by award winning producer Yung Willis the song embodies Timaya’s signature high-energy beats, catchy lyrics, and an irresistible melody that is guaranteed to get listeners moving.

In a statement, Timaya expressed his excitement about the new release, saying: “I am excited to share this new track with my fans. ‘My Moto’ is a song that will get you moving, and I can’t wait to see people dancing to it at parties, clubs, and everywhere in between.” He added: “It’s a reintroduction to Timaya’s unique Afro-Caribbean sound, which a lot of my new fans & listeners didn’t get to experience, especially in this streaming era.” Accompanying the release of the new single is a vibrant, colorful and energetic video that matches the upbeat, infectious song.

Influential Performer

Timaya is one of Nigeria’s most popular and influential performers, who has been making music since 2005. He is the founder of DM Records Limited, which he is also signed to. Timaya has released several hit songs and albums, such as “Dem Mama”, “Plantain Boy”, “Bum Bum”, “Don Dada”, Sanko, and “Cold Outside”. He has also collaborated with other artists such as Phyno, BNXN fka Buju, Machel Montano, Sean Paul, Flavour, and Patoranking. He has won several awards and nominations for his music, including four Headies Awards, two AFRIMMA Awards, one Nigeria Music Award, and one NEA Award.

Timaya also revealed that his upcoming album will feature more of his soca influences and showcase his versatility as an artist. He said: “My Moto & my upcoming album reignites the Soca elements of my repertoire and it displays the versatility to my sound which goes beyond just AfroBeats.”

Released via DM Records / EMPIRE “My Moto” will resonate throughout the world and pulsate the Caribbean as Timaya has done in the past.