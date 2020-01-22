Tarrus Riley Secures New Ad Campaign with Armani & Announce US Tour

NEW YORK – Music that transcends generations and stands the test of time, that is Tarrus Riley’s on-going legacy.

The crooner has indeed cemented the latter in yet another major step for his name and for Reggae music on the international forefront with the new 2020 Armani campaign.

The Billboard top charting singer has broken another barrier, when on January 7th, 2020, Italian luxury fashion house Armani founded by Giorgio Armani unveiled a new video spot set to the soundtrack of Major Lazer ‘Powerful’ featuring Ellie Goulding and Tarrus Riley.

Directed by Fabien Constant, the new ad features the new Emporio Armani couple for two of their new fragrances; ‘Stronger With You Freeze’ and ‘In Love With You Freeze’, which was filmed in an ad reminiscent of a classic love story with the “Powerful” soundtrack.

The Major Lazer, Ellie Goulding and Tarrus Riley love song topped the Billboard 100 chart and has to date garnered over 117 million views on YouTube and was the soundtrack for Emporio Armani 2017 campaign for fragrances ‘Because its You’ and ‘Stronger You’.

As the new year brings more great news, the multi-award winning artist has recently announced his B.L.E.M USA 2020 tour.

Titled after his critically acclaimed B.L.E.M project (Blending Life’s Experiences Musically), Tarrus Riley will take the stage in 2 countries, 18 Cities, 12 States (California, Texas, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Pennsylvania, DC, New York, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut and Toronto, Canada.)

B.L.E.M USA 2020 tour kick off February 6th in Arcata, California.

B.L.E.M TOUR DATES

Feb. 6th Arcata, CA — Arcata Theater Lounge

Feb. 7th Berkley, CA — The UC Theatre

Feb. 8th Sacremento, CA — Goldfield Trading Post

Feb. 9th Long Beach, CA — One Love Festival

Feb. 15th Dallas, TX –Gas Monkey Live

Feb. 16th Houston, TX — Warehouse Live

Feb. 19th Olathe, KS — Club Mayor Lounge

Feb. 20th St. Louis, MO — The Ready Room

Feb. 21st Chicago, IL — Wild Hare

Feb. 22nd Toronto, ONT — Rebel

Feb. 25th Philadelphia, PA –The Foundry

Feb. 26th Washington, DC — Howard Theater

Feb. 27th New York, NY — Sony Theater

Feb. 28th Boston, MA — William Reed Auditorium

Feb. 29th Kingston, RI — Ocean Mist

Mar. 1st New Haven, CT — Toads Place