The South Dade Black History Center Advisory Board to host the Basel South Black Art Show

[MIAMI-DADE] – The South Dade Black History Center Advisory Board, one of the 11 boards under the Office of Community Advocacy, will host the Basel South Black Art Show on Dec 2-4, at the Larcenia J. Bullard Plaza, 14508 Lincoln Blvd., in Miami.

Attendees will enjoy an immersive experience of art & culture during the 3-day art exhibit. The legacy of Congresswoman Carrie Meek will be remembered during the event’s opening ceremony. There will be a moment of silence, on Thursday, Dec. 2, at 5 p.m.

The exhibit showcase will be from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., on Friday and Saturday, December 3 and December 4. To reserve your free tickets, visit https://baselsouthblackartshow.eventbrite.com.

“Congresswoman Meek was my friend and colleague in the fight for justice and equality. It is only fitting that we honor her purpose driven life,” said former County Commissioner Dennis C. Moss. “She also helped Senator Larcenia Bullard, Senator Daryl Jones, and me rebuild South Dade after Hurricane Andrew; we will do an exhibit to honor Congresswoman Carrie Meek in the upcoming months.”

Featured Artists

For now, the Basel South Black Art show will feature the work of local artists. Many with ties to South Dade including Robert McKnight, Eric (Hue) Houston, Nina Shepard, G. Darkins, Rodney Royal, Plantedman and Kinetic. “This is the first of a number of activities at the center that will promote South Dade art and South Dade artists,” added Commissioner Moss, who is leading the effort at the South Dade Black History Center Advisory Board.

The South Dade Black History Center Advisory Board at the Larcenia J. Bullard Plaza, under the Office of Community Advocacy, was created by an ordinance sponsored by Commissioner Kionne McGhee. The Board operates as a catalyst for civic events, showcasing the history of South Miami-Dade County’s Black communities, serving as an art and cultural center; and providing the community with retail and commercial rental spaces.

Blacks in Miami-Dade County

“People of African descent began living in Miami-Dade County in the late 1800s. Their ancestors were from other parts of the United States, as well as nations across the world including the Bahamas, Cuba, Haiti, Jamaica, the West Indies, other Caribbean islands, and nations in Africa, and Central and South America. Black people helped the County develop into the thriving metropolis it is today and, among other things, made significant contributions to its infrastructure and cultural, political, and social landscapes,” said Commissioner Moss. “I am thrilled we now have this Center to preserve our history, and be able to have events like this one, which would not be possible without the backing of supporters like Commissioner Kionne McGhee and others.”