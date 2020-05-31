Curfew begins at 9 p.m. Nightly in Miami-Dade County

All Miami-Dade County beaches will remain closed 24 hours a day for duration of Emergency Order

— On Sunday May 31, 2020, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez signed an amendment to Emergency Order A1-20 listing essential businesses that can provide services during the countywide curfew that began Saturday May 30. The amendment sets the curfew time from 9 p.m. each night to 6 a.m. the following morning.

In addition, all beaches in Miami-Dade County, including both incorporated and unincorporated areas, will remain closed 24 hours a day until the imposed curfew is rescinded.

Municipalities within Miami-Dade County may have more restrictive curfews than this, so residents should check the orders issued by their cities.

During this curfew, people are not allowed on any streets or sidewalks for any purpose.

The only people allowed in these areas are active-duty police, fire rescue, first responders, media, personnel working in medical, health care and utility repair service, and employees at essential businesses. People will also be allowed to walk their dogs within 250 feet of their residences.

Essential businesses include: grocery stores, pharmacies, newspapers, TV and radio services, gas stations, banks, hardware stores, laundromats, restaurants, transportation providers, landscaping and pool care services, and any businesses operating at any airport, seaport or government facility.

