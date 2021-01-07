Senator Shevrin Jones Statement on Insurrection at U.S. Capitol

[WEST PARK] – Today, Florida State Senator Shevrin Jones (D-West Park) released the following statement on the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol:

“This is a shameful moment in our nation’s history as Donald Trump and his enablers have incited and provoked an outright attack on democracy. These are not political protestors, but violent terrorists attempting to overthrow our government and they must be criminally prosecuted. We cannot wash over the dangerous propaganda and behavior that led us here and allow the political leaders who continue to refuse to uphold the U.S. Constitution to skate by without consequence. Donald Trump must be removed from office. The world is watching.”