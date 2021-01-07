Florida Democratic Party on the Violent Insurrection at the U.S. Capitol
[FLORIDA] – In light of the violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol being led by Trump supporters, the Florida Democratic Party released the following statement:
“This is not patriotism, this is terrorism, and an attempted coup. Our thoughts are with the Congressional members and staff on Capitol Hill today. We stand with those who are working hard to protect our democracy. This must stop.”
Connect
Connect with us on the following social media platforms.