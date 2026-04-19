Safe Spaces for Women and Girls in Jamaica

BREADNUT WALK, St. Elizabeth, Jamaica — A United Nations-supported initiative aimed at combating gender-based violence is gaining traction in rural Jamaica. This follows a community outreach session that engaged more than 130 residents across multiple age groups.

The Seen & Heard: Mobile Women & Girls Safe Spaces (MWGSS) program held a session April 13 in Breadnut Walk, a developing community in the Cockpit Country region. The event brought together women, girls, men, boys and children in coordinated activities focused on awareness, prevention and support.

The program is funded by the United Nations Population Fund. Eve for Life implements it with Breadnut Walk Emmanuel Christian Church. They also work with the Breadnut Revitalizing Economic Advancement and Development (BREAD) Council.

Organizers reported measurable participation outcomes:

43 women and girls attended Safe Spaces sessions

10 children participated in a “211” support session focused on gender-based violence and abuse awareness, including how to report concerns through Jamaica’s national helpline

80 men and boys engaged in gender-based violence awareness activities

A key component of the initiative was its direct outreach strategy. Facilitators used a “walk and talk” approach, engaging men and boys in informal settings including homes, streets and community gathering spaces such as bars. Furthermore, the approach is designed to reach individuals less likely to attend structured sessions.

Social Support Services

Breadnut Walk, located near the Maroon town of Accompong, is among several rural communities targeted for expanded social support services. These services are aimed particularly at adolescent girls and other vulnerable groups.

Lavern V. Deer, co-founder of the BREAD Council, said the initiative reflects a broader effort to strengthen community systems.

“This initiative represents a critical step forward for Breadnut Walk,” Deer said. “We are creating safe, supportive spaces where girls can be heard, valued and empowered.”

Joy Crawford, Co-founder and CEO of Eve for Life said the program is designed to bring services directly into underserved communities.

“The need is real, and the impact can be life-changing when these services are accessible,” she said.

Bishop Brenton Palmer, pastor of Breadnut Walk Emmanuel Christian Church who also co-founded the BREAD Council, described the initiative as both social and spiritual in its impact.

“This initiative reflects our unquestionable commitment as a church to serve not just spiritually, but socially, ensuring our girls and women are safe, supported and empowered to thrive,” Palmer said.

Organizers announced a follow-up session scheduled for April 18 at 11 a.m. at Breadnut Walk Emmanuel Christian Church. Girls from surrounding communities are encouraged to attend.

Local leadership is expected to participate. This includes Councillor Kenroy Samuels of the Ipswich Division and Accompong Chief Richard Curry.

Their involvement highlights a growing emphasis on coordinated leadership in addressing gender-based violence and youth development at the community level.

The Seen & Heard initiative is part of a broader effort to expand safe spaces, increase awareness and strengthen long-term support systems across vulnerable communities in Jamaica.