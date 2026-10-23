Peter Tosh’s “Legalize It” Legacy Resonates at 82

Tosh Week marks the reggae revolutionary’s 82nd birthday and the 50th anniversary of his landmark album. Meanwhile, his call for cannabis reform remains urgent.

BELMONT, Jamaica — Peter Tosh’s hometown in Westmoreland became the center of a weeklong celebration honoring one of reggae’s most uncompromising voices.

Built around what would have been Tosh’s 82nd birthday on Oct. 19, Tosh Week brought together reggae music, Rastafarian culture and conversations about cannabis reform. These are issues that defined both his art and activism.

Tosh Week Celebrates a Reggae Revolutionary

Niambe McIntosh, Tosh’s daughter and a lead organizer of Tosh Week, said her father’s message remains as necessary as ever.

“I think the most striking thing is that the message is still needed and very much powerful. We’ve seen legalization still trickling around the world and Jamaica has still not legalized ganja,” she said. “There are many parts of the world where people are still being incarcerated, people are still facing tribulation over a plant that God made. So, my father’s music still has a message to fight for freedom.”

Born in Jamaica and raised in Boston, McIntosh has helped shape Tosh Week as a mix of seminars, performances and cultural events devoted to the Stepping Razor’s legacy. The annual observance culminated in Westmoreland, where Tosh was born.

Jamaica’s Cannabis Reform Remains Unfinished

Jamaica began decriminalizing cannabis in 2015, easing penalties for possession of small amounts and allowing limited religious and medical use. However, the country has stopped short of full legalization. This was the cause Tosh championed decades before cannabis reform became a global movement.

For McIntosh, that gap helps explain why songs such as “Legalize It” still connect with new generations.

“Legalize It” Turns 50

Released by Columbia Records in 1976, Legalize It established Tosh as a solo artist and transformed a direct political demand into an enduring reggae anthem. Its famous cover shows him seated in a cannabis field in Belmont, smoking a pipe.

The anniversary has renewed attention on the album. Rolling Stone ranked Legalize It No. 35 on its list of the 76 best albums of 1976.

Along with its 1977 follow-up, Equal Rights, the record is widely regarded as one of Tosh’s defining musical statements.

From The Wailers to Global Activist

Born Winston Hubert McIntosh, Tosh was an original member of The Wailers alongside Bob Marley and Bunny Livingston, later known as Bunny Wailer. The group helped carry Jamaican music to an international audience before Tosh launched his solo career.

His catalog fused militant social commentary with Rastafarian spirituality, addressing inequality, apartheid, political corruption and cannabis prohibition with a bluntness that made him reggae’s most confrontational major star.

A Legacy That Outlived the Violence

Tosh was murdered at his Kingston-area home on Sept. 11, 1987, at age 42. Broadcaster Jeff “Free I” Dixon and herbalist Wilton Brown were also killed in the attack.

Months later, Tosh’s final studio album, No Nuclear War, won the 1988 Grammy Award for Best Reggae Recording.

Nearly four decades after his death, Tosh remains a symbol of resistance whose arguments about freedom, equal rights and cannabis policy continue to reverberate far beyond Jamaica.