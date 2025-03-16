Local News

Jamaican Women Celebrate HERitage at Conference

JWOF’s 12th Annual Women’s Empowerment Conference Unites and Inspires Over 350 Attendees

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News10 hours ago
0 23 2 minutes read
Jamaican Women: Dr. Terri-Karelle Johnson, Marlene Ford, Fae Ellington, x, Vice Admiral Antonette Wemyss-Gorman, Aisha Rainford, Immediate Past President of JWOF, Shani McGraham-Shirley, Etana
L-R: Dr. Terri-Karelle Johnson, Marlene Ford, Fae Ellington, x, Vice Admiral Antonette Wemyss-Gorman, Aisha Rainford, Immediate Past President of JWOF, Shani McGraham-Shirley, Etana
Jamaican Women: Dr. Terri-Karelle Johnson, Marlene Ford, Fae Ellington, x, Vice Admiral Antonette Wemyss-Gorman, Aisha Rainford, Immediate Past President of JWOF, Shani McGraham-Shirley, Etana
L-R: Dr. Terri-Karelle Johnson, Marlene Ford, Fae Ellington, x, Vice Admiral Antonette Wemyss-Gorman, Aisha Rainford, Immediate Past President of JWOF, Shani McGraham-Shirley, Etana

 

FORT LAUDERDALE – The Jamaican Women of Florida (JWOF) successfully hosted its 12th Annual Women’s Empowerment Conference on March 8, 2025, at the Marriott Harbor Beach Hotel in Fort Lauderdale, bringing together over 350 attendees for a day of empowerment, cultural celebration, and impactful discussions.

The conference had the theme “HERitage: Celebrating the Jamaican Woman.” It was skillfully hosted by Dr. Terri-Karelle Johnson. She is a well-known Jamaican media personality, speaker, and author.

Women’s Empowerment Conference Speakers

The conference featured an esteemed lineup of speakers who shared their powerful stories of resilience and triumph:

  • Vice Admiral Antonette Wemyss-Gorman, Jamaica’s first female Chief of Defence Staff, delivered an inspiring keynote on leadership and breaking barriers in male-dominated spaces.
  • Fae Ellington, renowned Jamaican broadcaster and cultural icon, captivated the audience with her reflections on preserving Jamaican heritage and the importance of storytelling.
  • Shani McGraham-Shirley, entrepreneur and wellness advocate, engaged the audience with her insights on self-care, balance, and building a successful brand rooted in authenticity.
  • Etana, Grammy-nominated reggae artist, closed the day with a moving message on perseverance and staying true to one’s purpose, reminding attendees to embrace their heritage as a source of strength.

Shani McGraham-Shirley Early Morning Workout

The event also featured a bustling vendor expo, showcasing Jamaican-owned businesses offering fashion, skincare, wellness products, and artisanal crafts. Attendees had the opportunity to shop, network, and support female entrepreneurs, reinforcing JWOF’s commitment to economic empowerment.

Jamaican Women 12th Annual Women’s Empowerment Conference

JWOF’s 12th Annual Women’s Empowerment Conference Unites and Inspires Over 350 Attendees

JWOF’s Fundraising Initiative

One of the most impactful moments of the conference was the fundraising segment. It raised over $10,000 for JWOF’s community initiatives. This included the JWOF Scholarship and the Melody House Girls Home Building Fund. Attendees and sponsors helped the organization get closer to its goal. This showed the power of community-driven change.

The conference featured an inspiring story of strength and determination. Marlene Ford, a former Melody House resident, spoke. She is now a Senior Airman in the United States Air Force.

Aisha Rainford Elected As President of the Jamaican Women of Florida 2024
Aisha Rainford

“We are beyond grateful for the overwhelming support and energy in the room,” said Aisha Rainford, Conference organizer and Immediate Past President of JWOF. “ This conference was about more than just inspiration—it was about action. We celebrated our heritage, elevated the voices of Jamaican women, and took tangible steps toward transforming the lives of our women and young girls.”

As the event ended, attendees felt inspired, empowered, and connected to their roots. This made JWOF’s annual conference a top gathering for Jamaican women living abroad.

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News10 hours ago
0 23 2 minutes read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

Related Articles

President Barack Obama to Address Students at Miami Dade College’s North Campus Graduation

April 22, 2011

Victoria Mutual To Host Discussion With Jamaica Diaspora

May 31, 2016

U.S. Ambassador’s HIV Program gives hope to inmates in penal institutions in Jamaica

October 21, 2008

Greater Caribbean American Chamber of Commerce to install new Officers

February 11, 2007
Back to top button