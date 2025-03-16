Jamaican Women Celebrate HERitage at Conference

FORT LAUDERDALE – The Jamaican Women of Florida (JWOF) successfully hosted its 12th Annual Women’s Empowerment Conference on March 8, 2025, at the Marriott Harbor Beach Hotel in Fort Lauderdale, bringing together over 350 attendees for a day of empowerment, cultural celebration, and impactful discussions.

The conference had the theme “HERitage: Celebrating the Jamaican Woman.” It was skillfully hosted by Dr. Terri-Karelle Johnson. She is a well-known Jamaican media personality, speaker, and author.

Women’s Empowerment Conference Speakers

The conference featured an esteemed lineup of speakers who shared their powerful stories of resilience and triumph:

Vice Admiral Antonette Wemyss-Gorman, Jamaica’s first female Chief of Defence Staff, delivered an inspiring keynote on leadership and breaking barriers in male-dominated spaces.

Fae Ellington, renowned Jamaican broadcaster and cultural icon, captivated the audience with her reflections on preserving Jamaican heritage and the importance of storytelling.

Shani McGraham-Shirley, entrepreneur and wellness advocate, engaged the audience with her insights on self-care, balance, and building a successful brand rooted in authenticity.

, entrepreneur and wellness advocate, engaged the audience with her insights on self-care, balance, and building a successful brand rooted in authenticity. Etana, Grammy-nominated reggae artist, closed the day with a moving message on perseverance and staying true to one’s purpose, reminding attendees to embrace their heritage as a source of strength.

Shani McGraham-Shirley Early Morning Workout

The event also featured a bustling vendor expo, showcasing Jamaican-owned businesses offering fashion, skincare, wellness products, and artisanal crafts. Attendees had the opportunity to shop, network, and support female entrepreneurs, reinforcing JWOF’s commitment to economic empowerment.

JWOF’s Fundraising Initiative

One of the most impactful moments of the conference was the fundraising segment. It raised over $10,000 for JWOF’s community initiatives. This included the JWOF Scholarship and the Melody House Girls Home Building Fund. Attendees and sponsors helped the organization get closer to its goal. This showed the power of community-driven change.

The conference featured an inspiring story of strength and determination. Marlene Ford, a former Melody House resident, spoke. She is now a Senior Airman in the United States Air Force.

“We are beyond grateful for the overwhelming support and energy in the room,” said Aisha Rainford, Conference organizer and Immediate Past President of JWOF. “ This conference was about more than just inspiration—it was about action. We celebrated our heritage, elevated the voices of Jamaican women, and took tangible steps toward transforming the lives of our women and young girls.”

As the event ended, attendees felt inspired, empowered, and connected to their roots. This made JWOF’s annual conference a top gathering for Jamaican women living abroad.