Jamaican Women of Florida Donates $12,500 to Melody House for Girls

SOUTH FLORIDA – On a recent mission trip to Jamaica, the South Florida based, Jamaican Women of Florida (JWOF) made a donation of $12,500 to Melody House for Girls in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

JWOF President, Janice McIntosh told JIS News, “the significance of the contribution is rooted in the fact that the girls living at Melody House age out of the system at 18 years old, which is a critical and vulnerable stage in their lives”. “At 18 years old, they are still very young and very impressionable to have the world unleashed upon them. It’ll be too soon; and so the fact that they can stay at a transitional home where they’ll be until age 25, is quite efficient,” Ms. McIntosh outlines.

Expressing Gratitude

Melody House’s Operations Manager, Yvette Mahoney, and one of the original founders and Director, Christine Dexter, were on hand to collect the donation as well as to express gratitude.

“I really want to express the maximum amount of gratitude to the Jamaica Women of Florida. They’ve done so much for us over the years, even when they were a lot smaller in number,” Yvette Mahoney pointed out. “When the children couldn’t go to school during COVID-19, they provided laptops [among other] things. So we are extremely thankful to them for what they’re doing for us, and the girls… [it’s] well appreciated,” she adds.