Experience the Power of Women’s Empowerment at the JWOF Conference

Fort Lauderdale – The Jamaican Women of Florida (JWOF) proudly presents its 12th Annual Women’s Empowerment Conference, 8:30am-4:00pm on Saturday, March 8, 2025—International Women’s Day—at the Marriott Harbor Beach Hotel in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

A POWERHOUSE LINEUP OF SPEAKERS & HONOREES

Under the theme “HERitage: Celebrating the Jamaican Women,” the event will honor the resilience, achievements, and influence of Jamaican women across various industries.

This year’s conference will feature a dynamic group of influential Jamaican women, sharing their experiences, wisdom, and insights:

Vice Admiral Antonette Wemyss-Gorman – Chief of Defence Staff, Jamaica Defence Force; the first woman to hold this position, leading with excellence and innovation.

– Chief of Defence Staff, Jamaica Defence Force; the first woman to hold this position, leading with excellence and innovation. Fae Ellington, CD – Veteran broadcaster, media icon, and cultural ambassador, known for her significant contributions to Jamaican media and heritage.

– Veteran broadcaster, media icon, and cultural ambassador, known for her significant contributions to Jamaican media and heritage. Etana – Grammy-nominated reggae singer and songwriter, entrepreneur, and advocate for women’s empowerment through music and philanthropy.

– Grammy-nominated reggae singer and songwriter, entrepreneur, and advocate for women’s empowerment through music and philanthropy. Shani McGraham-Shirley – Entrepreneur and wellness advocate inspiring women to embrace self-care and well-being .

– Entrepreneur and wellness advocate inspiring women to embrace . Dr. Terri-Karelle Johnson – Conference host, author, podcaster and TV presenter will guide attendees through a day of empowerment.

WHAT TO EXPECT AT THE JWOF WOMEN’S EMPOWERMENT CONFERENCE

In celebration of International Women’s Day, this dynamic event will feature inspirational speakers, networking opportunities, a vibrant vendor showcase, and scholarship presentations, where multiple $5,000 scholarships will be awarded.

Attendees will also enjoy a celebration of Jamaican culture, making this a truly unforgettable experience!

“International Women’s Day is a time to celebrate the strength, resilience, and achievements of our Jamaican women globally” said Aisha Rainford, President of JWOF. “We are celebrating the remarkable contributions of Jamaican women while creating opportunities for the next generation. Whether through education, mentorship, or community engagement, JWOF remains committed to empowering and uplifting women. We invite everyone to join us for an unforgettable day of inspiration, connection, and cultural pride.”

SUPPORTING WOMEN & GIVING BACK

Funds raised from the conference will help support JWOF’s programs. This includes a scholarship fund. It also involves building a transition home for abused and abandoned girls. This home will be at Melody House Girls Home in Jamaica. By attending or sponsoring the event, supporters help the organization’s mission. This mission is to create opportunities for women to thrive and make lasting changes in their communities.

Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available now

For more information about the conference, speaker lineup, and how to support JWOF’s initiatives, please visit www.JamaicanWomenOfFlorida.com. Purchase tickets at WEC2025.EVENTBRITE.COM.