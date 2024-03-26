FORT LAUDERDALE – The recent Women’s Empowerment Conference (WEC) hosted by the Jamaican Women of Florida (JWOF) at the Marriott Harbor Beach Resort & Spa was nothing short of spectacular, leaving an indelible mark on the over 350 women who attended. This year’s conference was graced by an array of distinguished speakers. They each brought their own unique stories of triumph, resilience, and empowerment.

Tessanne Chin, the powerhouse voice and winner of NBC’s The Voice, alongside Cindy Breakspeare, a trifecta beauty contest winner and mother of the multi Grammy winner Junior Gong Marley. They captivated the audience with their inspiring journeys. Dr. Camelia Lawrence, a skilled breast surgeon and the first Black female to don the iconic red ringmaster jacket of the PT Barnum circus, along with Sara Misir, the Caribbean’s only Formula driver, shared words of inspiration and encouragement, urging attendees to pursue their dreams relentlessly.

Scholarship Awards

Highlighting the conference was the awarding of scholarships by JWOF, demonstrating their commitment to nurturing the next generation. Two deserving students were recipients of scholarships, including the prestigious Broward Meat & Fish Award. Additionally, a Legacy Scholarship, generously provided by JWOF member Valrie Simpson and her family in honor of her mother, Bertha Simpson. The award underscores the organization’s dedication to education and empowerment.

JWOF Announces New President and Board

A poignant moment came as Janice McIntosh passed the baton of her presidency to Aisha Rainford. In her farewell remarks, McIntosh shared, “As I pass this baton, I do so with pride and confidence, knowing that we have laid a foundation strong enough to support the dreams and aspirations of countless women. Our journey together has been one of profound growth and impact, and I look forward to seeing the heights JWOF will reach under new leadership.” The new Board was sworn in by Judge Jackie Powell in a ceremony that symbolized the beginning of a new chapter for JWOF.

The conference was chaired excellently by Cathy Goodall, whose leadership ensured a seamless and enriching experience for all attendees. The event featured over 19 vendors, providing a vibrant marketplace for attendees to explore and support local businesses.

Entertainment was a highlight of the conference, with DJ Fergie setting the mood and a Photobooth capturing memories. In addition, carnival dancers bringing the energy, and a steelpan drummer adding a touch of Caribbean flair.

The stunning setting of the Marriott Harbor Beach Resort & Spa served as the perfect backdrop for this empowering event. Blending the beauty of nature with the spirit of empowerment and sisterhood that defines JWOF. This year’s WEC was a testament to the power of women supporting women. Plus, the enduring impact of JWOF’s mission to empower, enlighten, and uplift.