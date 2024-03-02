SOUTH FLORIDA – Get ready for an electrifying event as the Jamaican Women of Florida (JWOF) proudly announces its upcoming Women’s Empowerment Conference slated for Saturday, March 23, 2024. Taking place at the prestigious Marriott Harbor Bay Resort & Spa from 8:30 am to 4 pm, this conference promises to be a celebration of empowerment, inspiration, and the indomitable spirit of women, with a special nod to Women’s History Month.

Jamaican Women of Florida Women’s Empowerment Conference Speakers

Sara Misir , the Caribbean’s first Formula Woman driver

, the Caribbean’s first Formula Woman driver Dr. Camelia Lawrence -the skilled breast cancer surgeon and first Black female to wear the Red Jacket of the PT Barnum Circus

-the skilled breast cancer surgeon and first Black female to wear the Red Jacket of the PT Barnum Circus Tessanne Chin , winner of NBC’s The VOICE

, winner of NBC’s The VOICE Cindy Breakspeare, mother of multi grammy winner Junior Gong Marley, entrepreneur and former Ms. World

The emcee for the day will be Cathy Goodall, renowned for her engaging presence and motivational prowess.

President Janice McIntosh exclaims, “This conference is a powerhouse of inspiration! As we honor Women’s History Month and mark JWOF’s 11th anniversary, we’re reminded of the incredible impact women have on the world. This event is a beacon of empowerment, and we invite everyone to be a part of this historic celebration.”

A Worthy Cause

In true JWOF fashion, this event isn’t just about inspiration, it’s about making a difference. With ticket prices starting at $180, the Women’s Empowerment Conference serves as an opportunity to support JWOF’s initiatives in education, mentorship, and community service.

Don’t miss out on this chance to be part of a movement that uplifts and celebrates the phenomenal achievements of Jamaican women in Florida and beyond. Reserve your seats now and join us in creating a brighter future for women everywhere.

For more information about the Jamaican Women of Florida and the Women’s Empowerment Conference, visit JWOF-WEC2024.com. For inquiries, reach out to JWOF at [email protected].